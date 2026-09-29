ETV Bharat / state

Broad Daylight Muder In MP: Man Stabbed To Death Over ₹100 After Liquor Session

Vikram, who sustained deep wounds on his abdomen and thigh, succumbed to excessive blood loss. The accused fled while brandishing their weapons. The incident, which took place on a busy road, sparked panic across the city. Shocking revelations emerged once the investigation began.

According to police, the deceased who was identified as Vikram consumed alcohol with Gulshan and Sunny Sharma before he was killed on Gurudwara Road in Itarsi.

Itarsi Station House Officer (SHO) Saurabh Pandey said, “The deceased, Vikram, and the accused were friends. That morning, Vikram had come to Itarsi from Belawada with his associates, Gulshan and Sunny Sharma. The three sat together near Railway Station Road and consumed alcohol. An intoxicated Vikram asked Gulshan to return ₹100 which the latter was supposed to pay the former. This led to an argument between the two. The situation escalated to the point where a heavily intoxicated Gulshan pulled a knife from his pocket and struck Vikram twice in the abdomen and thigh."

The SHO added that due to the stab wounds and massive blood loss, Vikram collapsed on the road and died while writhing in agony. This broad-daylight incident on a main road created panic throughout the city and the Belawada-Rampur area. Upon receiving the information, the police team set up a blockade and, acting swiftly, arrested both Gulshan and his accomplice, Sunny Sharma. The police are now recovering the knife used in the murder from the accused and are proceeding with further legal action.