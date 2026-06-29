ETV Bharat / state

BRO Restores Kimin-Potin Road In 36 hours Amid Arunachal Floods, Landslides

Rescue personnel evacuate people following incessant heavy rainfall that triggered a flash flood in the Yachuli area of Keyi in Panyor district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. ( IANS )

Tezpur: Despite incessant rainfall, floods and landslides in Arunachal Pradesh, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has successfully restored the crucial Kimin–Potin road within 36 hours, restoring vehicular movement along the stretch.

The rains have severely disrupted normal life across several districts, cutting off road connectivity and hampering rescue and relief operations.

Guwahati-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that despite the challenging conditions, the BRO has restored the Kimin–Potin road within just 36 hours.

The incessant heavy rains triggered multiple landslides in Keyi Panyor, Papum Pare, East Siang and Siang districts. In East Siang and Siang, landslides blocked river channels, creating temporary natural lakes and raising concerns over possible flash floods downstream. The rising river levels also affected neighbouring Assam, where the swollen Gai River inundated several areas in Dhemaji district. The strong current washed away a railway bridge, disrupting connectivity in the region.

"The operation once again demonstrated BRO's commitment to maintaining connectivity in remote and border areas during natural disasters, supporting the civil administration and helping restore normalcy for affected communities through swift and coordinated action," Lt Col Rawat said.

Amid the crisis, the 756 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF), under BRO's Project Arunank, launched an emergency road restoration operation along the 45-km Kimin–Potin road, which passes through Keyi Panyor and Papum Pare districts. Heavy rain had damaged several stretches of the road, while landslides, mud, rocks and uprooted trees blocked traffic. As a result, road connectivity to Potin, Yazali, Yachuli, Joram and Ziro was cut off.