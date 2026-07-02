BRO Rescues Critically Ill Woman Across Rain-Swollen Himachal Stream
A critically ill woman from Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district was evacuated by BRO across the Jahalma Nallah after heavy rains cut off road connectivity.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 9:39 PM IST
Kullu: A critically ill woman from Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district was evacuated across the Jahalma Nallah in the bucket of a JCB machine after heavy rains cut off road connectivity.
The swift response by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) ensured she reached an ambulance waiting on the other side and was rushed to Kullu Hospital for advanced treatment. A video of the rescue incident has drawn appreciation for the BRO's timely intervention.
Continuous rainfall has caused the Jahalma Nallah in the Lahaul Valley to swell rapidly, disrupting traffic on the route. As a safety precaution, the BRO had removed RCC pipes and the girder meant for pedestrian movement making it impossible for vehicles or people to cross the stream.
The patient, Shanti Devi, a resident of Shainoor village, was undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Udaipur. Her condition deteriorated during treatment, and doctors referred her to the Regional Hospital in Kullu for better care, but the blocked road made transporting the patient a challenge.
Recognizing the urgency of the situation, BRO personnel acted swiftly and seated the woman in the bucket of a JCB machine and transported her across the raging nallah. An ambulance stationed on the other side immediately rushed her to Kullu Hospital for treatment.
Dr Himesh Thakur, official at Udaipur Hospital, stated that Devi was suffering from a chest infection and experiencing severe breathing difficulties. "Given her condition, treatment at a higher-level medical facility was essential. Thanks to the prompt support extended by the BRO, she was safely shifted to Kullu Hospital in time," said Thakur.
With the onset of the monsoon, rivers and mountain streams across Lahaul-Spiti are witnessing sudden surge in water levels leading to the closure of many roads.
Also Read