ETV Bharat / state

BRO Rescues Critically Ill Woman Across Rain-Swollen Himachal Stream

Kullu: A critically ill woman from Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district was evacuated across the Jahalma Nallah in the bucket of a JCB machine after heavy rains cut off road connectivity.

The swift response by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) ensured she reached an ambulance waiting on the other side and was rushed to Kullu Hospital for advanced treatment. A video of the rescue incident has drawn appreciation for the BRO's timely intervention.

Continuous rainfall has caused the Jahalma Nallah in the Lahaul Valley to swell rapidly, disrupting traffic on the route. As a safety precaution, the BRO had removed RCC pipes and the girder meant for pedestrian movement making it impossible for vehicles or people to cross the stream.

The patient, Shanti Devi, a resident of Shainoor village, was undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Udaipur. Her condition deteriorated during treatment, and doctors referred her to the Regional Hospital in Kullu for better care, but the blocked road made transporting the patient a challenge.