ETV Bharat / state

Take A Book. Leave One: BRO Launches Mini Libraries In Arunachal's Tawang To Promote Reading Culture

According to Tezpur Defence spokesperson Lt. Col. Athul Sreedharan, the 763 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under Project Vartak has introduced BRO Book Reading Outlets, the first initiative of its kind by the organisation. The outlets have been established at schools and popular tourist destinations across Tawang.

Tezpur: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) known for constructing roads in some of India's most challenging terrains, has launched a community initiative in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district by setting up a network of mini libraries to encourage reading among locals and visitors.

Based on the concept of "Take a Book. Leave a Book," the initiative allows readers to borrow books and, whenever possible, contribute another in return. The idea is to create a continuous cycle of knowledge-sharing. The project aims to foster reading habits among schoolchildren, tourists, residents, and travellers passing through the remote border district.

BRO Launches Mini Libraries in Arunachal's Tawang to Promote Reading Culture (ETV Bharat)

Unlike traditional libraries, the Book Reading Outlets are designed as open community spaces where stories, ideas, and experiences can be freely shared. Explaining the vision behind the initiative, a representative of the 763 BRTF said, "BRO builds roads that connect places. Through the Book Reading Outlets, we hope to build another kind of connection between people, ideas and aspirations. A road takes you from one place to another; a book can take you to an entirely different world," the representative said.

Project Vartak has undertaken several people-centric programmes over the years, and the Book Reading Outlets mark another step towards strengthening ties with local communities.