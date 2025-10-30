ETV Bharat / state

BRO Establishes Connectivity On Sumna-Lapthal-Topidunga Road In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has established connectivity on the Sumna-Lapthal-Topidunga road linking the Garhwal & Kumaon regions of Uttarakhand.

Excavators and dozers worked in double shifts amid sub-zero temperatures to cut through rugged terrain rising from 13,000 ft to 17,341 ft, the BRO said.

According to Commandant Colonel Ankur Mahajan, it took the organisation four long years to complete the project, achieving a major milestone. "After the asphalt coating is done, vehicular traffic will resume on the road. Soldiers and army vehicles will now be able to reach forward posts easily," he added.

Until now, a small road to the Sumna border post near the China border served as the only route. Vehicles had to struggle to reach strategic border outposts through it. This prompted the decision to build an alternate route. The road cutting work began four years ago, and the road will extend beyond the Sumna border post to the China border within five months, beginning in 2026, Mahajan added.

BRO is also developing another all-weather road in Pithoragarh, which experiences snowfall coupled with extreme cold.

"At 2000 hrs on 19 Oct 2025, Project Shivalik @BROindia established connectivity on the Sumna–Lapthal–Topidunga Road (69.69 km), linking Garhwal & Kumaon regions of Uttarakhand. Cutting through rugged terrain rising from 13,000 ft to 17,341 ft, BRO Excavators & Dozers worked in double shifts amid sub-zero temperatures to create this strategic lifeline for the Army & ITBP," BRO shared on X.

