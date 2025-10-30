BRO Establishes Connectivity On Sumna-Lapthal-Topidunga Road In Uttarakhand
Commandant Colonel Ankur Mahajan said vehicles will be able to ply once the asphalt work is done. It will ease army movement to strategic outposts.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 12:52 PM IST
Dehradun: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has established connectivity on the Sumna-Lapthal-Topidunga road linking the Garhwal & Kumaon regions of Uttarakhand.
Excavators and dozers worked in double shifts amid sub-zero temperatures to cut through rugged terrain rising from 13,000 ft to 17,341 ft, the BRO said.
According to Commandant Colonel Ankur Mahajan, it took the organisation four long years to complete the project, achieving a major milestone. "After the asphalt coating is done, vehicular traffic will resume on the road. Soldiers and army vehicles will now be able to reach forward posts easily," he added.
Until now, a small road to the Sumna border post near the China border served as the only route. Vehicles had to struggle to reach strategic border outposts through it. This prompted the decision to build an alternate route. The road cutting work began four years ago, and the road will extend beyond the Sumna border post to the China border within five months, beginning in 2026, Mahajan added.
BRO is also developing another all-weather road in Pithoragarh, which experiences snowfall coupled with extreme cold.
"At 2000 hrs on 19 Oct 2025, Project Shivalik @BROindia established connectivity on the Sumna–Lapthal–Topidunga Road (69.69 km), linking Garhwal & Kumaon regions of Uttarakhand. Cutting through rugged terrain rising from 13,000 ft to 17,341 ft, BRO Excavators & Dozers worked in double shifts amid sub-zero temperatures to create this strategic lifeline for the Army & ITBP," BRO shared on X.
Project Arunank Completes 18 Years
On October 24, the BRO launched special welfare measures for casual paid labourers to mark the 18th Raising Day of Project Arunank at Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh.
A motorable expedition was also organised along the Naharlagun-Joram Top-Sangram-Ziro-Naharlagun route to promote road connectivity and safety awareness, along with other activities marking the project's 17 years of dedicated service in challenging terrain.
The special welfare measures launched for the labourers included improved shelters, protective clothing and regular health camps, recognising their invaluable contribution to BRO's mission, said the official.
Since its raising on October 24, 2008, the project has constructed and maintained over 696 km of roads and 1.18 km of major bridges, providing vital connectivity to remote valleys and forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh while meeting the operational requirements of the Armed Forces, the defence ministry said.
One of the project's landmark achievements was the completion of the 278-km Hapoli-Sarli-Huri Road, blacktopped for the first time since Independence, connecting one of the remotest regions of Kurung Kumey district, it added.
Project Arunank has also adopted innovative and sustainable technologies such as steel slag, cut-and-cover tunnels, geo cells, plastic sheets, GGBFS concrete and gabion walls, enhancing the durability and environmental sustainability of road infrastructure in the region. Among the project's key milestones are the upgrade of the Hapoli-Sarli-Huri Road to NHDL standards in 2020, followed by the double-laning of the Kimin-Potin Road in 2021.
Connectivity to Maza, the final frontier along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), was successfully established on December 28, 2022. The TCC-Maza Road is now scheduled for inauguration in November, alongside the completion of the TCC-Taksing Road earlier this year, the ministry said.
It added that the Huri-Tapa and Taksing Ghora Camp-Lung OP roads are on track for completion by the end of 2025 under mission-mode execution, reinforcing the project’s commitment to timely and strategic development.
