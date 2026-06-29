ETV Bharat / state

British Parliament Honours Coimbatore Man For Raising Drug Awareness On Cycle

Coimbatore: Social activist GD Vishnu Ram was honoured at the British Parliament for spreading awareness against drug abuse through cycling expeditions. A native of Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, Ram recently created a world record by cycling for approximately 500 Km from Dhanushkodi to Coimbatore in just 15.8 hours.

Ram was the only individual from South India to be selected for the award, which was presented at the House of Commons during a ceremony that saw the participation of achievers from over 10 countries.

An event to observe the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was organised by the London World Book of Records on June 26 at the House of Commons, where Ram was the only individual from South India to be awarded.