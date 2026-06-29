British Parliament Honours Coimbatore Man For Raising Drug Awareness On Cycle
Social activist GD Vishnu Ram was the only individual from South India to be selected for the award, recognising his contribution towards a drug-free society.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Coimbatore: Social activist GD Vishnu Ram was honoured at the British Parliament for spreading awareness against drug abuse through cycling expeditions. A native of Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, Ram recently created a world record by cycling for approximately 500 Km from Dhanushkodi to Coimbatore in just 15.8 hours.
Ram was the only individual from South India to be selected for the award, which was presented at the House of Commons during a ceremony that saw the participation of achievers from over 10 countries.
An event to observe the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was organised by the London World Book of Records on June 26 at the House of Commons, where Ram was the only individual from South India to be awarded.
The award is considered the biggest international recognition for his awareness campaign to create a drug-free society, bringing fame to India, Tamil Nadu, and especially Coimbatore.
"This recognition marks a new beginning for my journey of social awareness. I will continue to strive to raise social awareness through cycle expeditions and to encourage the youth to adopt a healthy and disciplined lifestyle," he said.
Ram plans to undertake a 2,026 Km cycle journey to vigorously raise awareness about a drug-free Tamil Nadu and women's safety. "My journey will support the drug eradication and women's safety initiatives taken by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay," he added.
Also Read