ETV Bharat / state

'Bring Your Own Fan': Patients at Karnataka's Chigateri Dist Hospital Battle Disease And Stifling Heat

Patients admitted to the hospital said they face severe discomfort due to outdated ceiling fans that have been in use since the hospital was established. The patients and their families said the old and rusty fans fail to provide inadequate airflow, leaving wards hot and uncomfortable. With no immediate intervention from authorities, many patients have started bringing table and pedestal fans from home, while others have purchased new ones from the market nearby to manage the heat.

The old Chigateri maternity hospital building, after services were shifted to a new trauma care centre, is now being used for appendicitis cases and women’s wards. It is in these sections that the problem is reported to be most severe. Relatives of patients said they had little choice but to make their own arrangements. Some brought table fans from home, while others bought new ones and installed them in the wards to ensure basic comfort.



Deputy Commissioner Dr GM Gangadharaswamy acknowledged the issue and said he plans to visit the hospital along with Member of Parliament Prabha Mallikarjun. “We intended to visit and review the situation, but the by-election delayed our plans. We will hold a meeting soon after the counting of votes. There are several issues that need attention, and we will address them in coordination with the concerned officials,” he said.



Mallatesh, the relative of a patient, said the fans installed during the hospital’s inauguration are still in use. “The heat is unbearable. Some patients have bought fans themselves. What are the authorities doing? Treatment is also not satisfactory and the overall system is poor. Public representatives sit in air-conditioned rooms while patients here struggle. People are forced to fan themselves using notebooks. A hospital should provide basic facilities. There is no cleanliness, and even when fans are switched on, they are of little use,” he said.



Activist Vasu Avaragere demanded immediate action. “The old fans must be removed and replaced. Patients are helpless and unable to demand basic amenities. Many are enduring extreme heat. The government must intervene and ensure proper arrangements,” he said.



Another resident, Girish Devaramane, said the situation reflects poorly on public healthcare. “For many, Chigateri Hospital has become a place of suffering. Patients are distressed by the poor conditions. Elected representatives must take this seriously. The administration should ensure proper treatment and infrastructure. Fans are a basic necessity. When people are forced to bring them from home, it shows a failure in the system,” he said.

