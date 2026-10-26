Brinda Karat Accuses MP Govt Of Waging 'Undeclared War' Against Tribals Over Displacement In Panna
During her visit, Brinda met tribal people displaced by the ongoing Runjh and Majhgay dam projects in the Ajaygarh region to assess the situation.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 11:19 PM IST|
Updated : October 26, 2026 at 11:29 PM IST
Panna: The agitation by tribal people in Madhya Pradesh's Panna reached a political flashpoint as CPI(M) Leader Brinda Karat joined their struggle. Former Rajya Sabha member, who arrived in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, alleged that the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh waged an “undeclared war” against the tribal population in Panna.
She said so during an interaction with the media soon after visiting Panna to meet those affected by the Ken-Betwa project. During her visit, she met with tribal people displaced by the ongoing Runjh and Majhgay dam projects in the Ajaygarh region to assess the situation.
The protest spanning for 40 days at the village of Bahnanri Tapariyan—which is a part of the Majhgay project area in Panna district’s Ajaygarh region — concluded on Sunday. Amit Bhatnagar, a leader of the 'Jai Kisan Sangathan,' was on a hunger strike for the last 25 days.
The protest ended after Umang Singhar, the Leader of the Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, offered him coconut water. Divya Ahirwar, a leader of this movement, was arrested by the police from the protest site. She has been charged under Section 307 (attempt to murder). Her bail application has been rejected.
The issue is now gaining significant traction in political circles, prompting CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat to visit Panna to meet with those affected. To understand the ground reality of the movement, she visited the site to meet the tribal people displaced by the Majhgay and Runjh dam projects.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Brinda said, "This is not just about the rights of the tribal people; it is a major constitutional issue."
Brinda Karat levels serious allegations against police
She pointed out that the rights of the tribal people are being snatched away. The Indian Constitution explicitly mandates that full compensation for any project must be provided six months prior to its commencement. However, in this case, people were displaced before any compensation was paid, Karat alleged.
According to her, their homes and villages have been submerged. Levelling serious accusations against the Panna police, she alleged that officers have been entering homes at night to harass the residents.
‘A cowardly government act’
"A victimised mother told me that her 17-year-old daughter was forcefully woken up in the middle of the night and paraded through the entire village by the police—ostensibly for the purpose of identifying other individuals—which is a clear violation of the Constitution. Male police officers are touching women, using vile, abusive language, and beating them with batons. Constitutional rights are being trampled upon. This government is so cowardly that it has framed Divya on false charges and thrown her into jail,” Karat alleged.
Brinda added that she will discuss with party members and officials in Bhopal to determine how to amplify this struggle. They will also explore avenues for providing legal assistance based on the facts and intend to raise this issue in Delhi as well, she pointed out.
Meanwhile, Amit Bhatnagar, a leader of the Jai Kisan Sangathan, remarked, "This movement is evolving from a local issue into a regional one, as its voice will now resonate in Bhopal and Delhi. The tribal people here are being subjected to grave injustice. Those who were peacefully protesting were forcibly removed by the police, who then slapped them with fabricated charges under Section 307 (attempted murder)."
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