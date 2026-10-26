ETV Bharat / state

Brinda Karat Accuses MP Govt Of Waging 'Undeclared War' Against Tribals Over Displacement In Panna

Brinda Karat. ( ETV Bharat )

Panna: The agitation by tribal people in Madhya Pradesh's Panna reached a political flashpoint as CPI(M) Leader Brinda Karat joined their struggle. Former Rajya Sabha member, who arrived in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, alleged that the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh waged an “undeclared war” against the tribal population in Panna.

She said so during an interaction with the media soon after visiting Panna to meet those affected by the Ken-Betwa project. During her visit, she met with tribal people displaced by the ongoing Runjh and Majhgay dam projects in the Ajaygarh region to assess the situation.

The protest spanning for 40 days at the village of Bahnanri Tapariyan—which is a part of the Majhgay project area in Panna district’s Ajaygarh region — concluded on Sunday. Amit Bhatnagar, a leader of the 'Jai Kisan Sangathan,' was on a hunger strike for the last 25 days. The protest ended after Umang Singhar, the Leader of the Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, offered him coconut water. Divya Ahirwar, a leader of this movement, was arrested by the police from the protest site. She has been charged under Section 307 (attempt to murder). Her bail application has been rejected. The issue is now gaining significant traction in political circles, prompting CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat to visit Panna to meet with those affected. To understand the ground reality of the movement, she visited the site to meet the tribal people displaced by the Majhgay and Runjh dam projects. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Brinda said, "This is not just about the rights of the tribal people; it is a major constitutional issue." Brinda Karat levels serious allegations against police