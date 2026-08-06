ETV Bharat / state

Brij Bhushan Gets Grand Welcome With Slogans Of 'Sher Aaya' After Acquittal In Sexual Harassment Case

Gonda/Ayodhya: Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Thursday received a grand welcome, with flower petals showered on his convoy using excavators, as he returned to his home district Gonda for the first time after being acquitted in the sexual harassment case filed by wrestlers.

Singh arrived at the international airport in Ayodhya by a chartered aircraft, where supporters welcomed him with drums, music and slogans. Thousands of supporters lined the route from the airport, while flower petals were showered on his convoy using excavators. Slogans of "Sher Aaya" (the lion has arrived) were raised and fireworks were set off as hundreds of vehicles accompanied his convoy.

The BJP leader is a former Lok Sabha MP from Gonda's Kaisarganj seat. In adjoining Ayodhya, Singh travelled in an open jeep to the Hanumangarhi temple, where he offered prayers from outside and sought blessings from the seers. During the procession, his elder son and Gonda Sadar MLA Prateek Bhushan Singh waved a mace from the sunroof of the vehicle and said "truth has prevailed".