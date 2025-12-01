Brief Respite From Biting Cold In Kashmir Valley; Zojila Freezes At Minus 16 Degrees Celsius
The weather is expected to be cold and dry till December 5 with the mercury expected to dip further in coming days.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 1, 2025 at 11:46 AM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir Valley saw a brief respite from the biting cold on Monday, although dense fog continued to blanket the plains and disrupt early morning visibility.
Meteorological officials said Jammu and Kashmir is expected to remain mostly dry until December 5, with no major precipitation in the forecast.
Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius, slightly warmer than the previous night. The coldest temperature of the day was again reported from the Zojila Pass, where the mercury continued to remain constant at minus 16.0 degrees Celsius.
Despite the slight improvement, morning fog and frost continued to affect the central and southern parts of the Valley.
Officials said the persistent dry spell is helping night temperatures dip further, particularly in areas where clear skies allow rapid cooling after sunset.
In south Kashmir, Qazigund registered a low of minus 1.0 degrees Celsius, while nearby Pahalgam stood at minus 0.4 degrees. Kokernag was comparatively warmer at 0.2 degrees. North Kashmir, however, remained much colder, with Kupwara touching minus 3.2 degrees and Pampore recording minus 3.2 degrees as well.
At the Srinagar Airport, temperatures dropped to minus 3.6 degrees Celsius before sunrise. Baramulla remained among the coldest inhabited areas with a minimum of minus 4.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Rafiabad at minus 4.0 degrees. Ganderbal reported minus 1.2 degrees and Sonamarg minus 1.4 degrees.
In the Jammu region, conditions were considerably warmer. Jammu city recorded a minimum of 9.6 degrees Celsius, while Banihal and Bhaderwah saw lows of 3.5 and 3.7 degrees respectively. Katra settled at 9.4 degrees, and Rajouri reported 2.8 degrees. Samba dipped to 4.5 degrees.
Ladakh continued to remain in deep freeze. Leh recorded minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, while Kargil stood at minus 3.8 degrees and Nubra Valley at minus 3.9 degrees.
Officials said that with the weather expected to stay dry, minimum temperatures may fall further during the next few nights.
