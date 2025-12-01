ETV Bharat / state

Brief Respite From Biting Cold In Kashmir Valley; Zojila Freezes At Minus 16 Degrees Celsius

A group of men warm themselves on a cold winter day on Sunday, November 30, 2025 ( PTI )

Srinagar: Kashmir Valley saw a brief respite from the biting cold on Monday, although dense fog continued to blanket the plains and disrupt early morning visibility.

Meteorological officials said Jammu and Kashmir is expected to remain mostly dry until December 5, with no major precipitation in the forecast.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius, slightly warmer than the previous night. The coldest temperature of the day was again reported from the Zojila Pass, where the mercury continued to remain constant at minus 16.0 degrees Celsius.

Despite the slight improvement, morning fog and frost continued to affect the central and southern parts of the Valley.

Officials said the persistent dry spell is helping night temperatures dip further, particularly in areas where clear skies allow rapid cooling after sunset.