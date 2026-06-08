ETV Bharat / state

Bridge Collapses In Bihar's Bettiah, Disrupting Connectivity Between West And East Champaran

Bettiah: A bridge in Bihar's West Champaran district partially collapsed on Sunday, and disrupted an important road link that connected several villages. It cut off a major route between West Champaran and East Champaran districts.

According to local residents, nearly 10 feet of the bridge over the Dhanauti River collapsed and plunged into the river as a loaded tractor was crossing it. The incident blocked the main road connecting Bakharia Chowk on National Highway-727 to Karmawa and East Champaran via Lalsaraiya.

Villagers said the bridge had been in a bad condition for several months and that no action was taken despite several complaints. "The bridge was already in a deteriorated condition, but the administration failed to take action. As soon as a loaded tractor crossed it, a portion of the bridge collapsed into the river. The tractor got stuck and was later pulled out with the help of a JCB machine," a local resident said.