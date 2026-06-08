Bridge Collapses In Bihar's Bettiah, Disrupting Connectivity Between West And East Champaran
Villagers said the bridge had been in a bad condition for several months and that no action was taken despite several complaints.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 9:52 PM IST
Bettiah: A bridge in Bihar's West Champaran district partially collapsed on Sunday, and disrupted an important road link that connected several villages. It cut off a major route between West Champaran and East Champaran districts.
According to local residents, nearly 10 feet of the bridge over the Dhanauti River collapsed and plunged into the river as a loaded tractor was crossing it. The incident blocked the main road connecting Bakharia Chowk on National Highway-727 to Karmawa and East Champaran via Lalsaraiya.
Villagers said the bridge had been in a bad condition for several months and that no action was taken despite several complaints. "The bridge was already in a deteriorated condition, but the administration failed to take action. As soon as a loaded tractor crossed it, a portion of the bridge collapsed into the river. The tractor got stuck and was later pulled out with the help of a JCB machine," a local resident said.
The collapse has affected connectivity for around ten villages and more than half a dozen panchayats, including Bakharia, Karmawa, Lalsaraiya and Rajbhar. Residents travelling between West Champaran and East Champaran are now have to take lengthy alternative routes.
The disruption will affect farmers, students, patients and vegetable vendors who rely on the route for their daily commute and transportation needs. According to residents of Karmawa Panchayat, a written complaint regarding the bridge's condition had been submitted to district authorities nearly two months ago, but no action was taken.
The residents have demanded immediate arrangements for alternative transportation and the construction of a new bridge.
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