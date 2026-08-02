Bridge Collapse Traps Moving Bus On Chhattisgarh National Highway; Narrow Escape For Passengers
The bridge on the Ratanpur National Highway in Bilaspur suddenly collapsed trapping the bus and prompting a rescue operation.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST
Bilaspur: Passengers in a bus had a narrow escape after the bridge on the Ratanpur National Highway in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur collapsed on Sunday. The bridge collapse happened in the Bansa Jhal Gram Panchayat of Kota block.
It is learnt that the bus, en route from Pendra to Bilaspur, was crossing the bridge at Bansa Jhal when a crack suddenly appeared, and a section of the bridge collapsed. The bus became stranded on the bridge, with its front end tilting downwards.
Eyewitnesses said that as soon as the bus reached the Bansa Jhal bridge, a loud cracking sound was heard, and a portion of the structure gave way. However, the driver showed presence of mind and stopped the bus, preventing a major disaster. The bus remained stuck on the bridge for some time, causing panic among the passengers.
Upon learning of the incident, nearby villagers rushed to the scene and assisted in safely evacuating the passengers. It is understood that approximately 20 people were on board the bus and all were safely evacuated. Police and administrative officials also arrived, set up barricades on both sides of the bridge, and completely halted traffic. The collapse led to long queues of vehicles on both sides of the national highway, causing significant inconvenience to travelers and freight transporters.
Locals said that this route is a major national highway connecting the GPM district—as well as Shahdol and Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh—to Bilaspur and Ratanpur, with thousands of vehicles passing through daily. The collapse of the bridge has created a serious problem. Villagers have demanded an immediate technical inspection and repair of the bridge, as well as the provision of an alternative route for traffic.
The administration has stepped up security measures around the bridge, and the damaged section is being inspected. Officials stated that repair work would commence once the technical inspection report is received. For the time being, traffic on this route remains completely suspended for safety reasons.
Authorities Announce Traffic Diversion
Traffic on the Ratanpur–Belgahana–Gaurela-Pendra–Amarkantak route has been severely disrupted due to damage to a culvert on the main road in Bansa Jhal village. The movement of heavy vehicles has been halted due to the collapse of a culvert, causing inconvenience to travelers and drivers. According to the administration, officials and staff from National Highway-45 have arrived at the site and are working to repair the culvert and restore traffic as soon as possible.
In the meantime, light vehicles and small buses can travel from Ratanpur to Gaurela-Pendra by turning right before the incident site at Bansajhal and proceeding via Baridih Basti to the main road. This route is intended only for light vehicles and small buses. Traffic police have appealed to all drivers to use the designated alternative routes to avoid inconvenience and to follow the instructions issued by the police and administration.
Other alternative routes are as follows:
- Ratanpur → Shanichari Chowk → Juna Shahar → Jogipur Chowk → Amali → Kanchanpur → Belgahna Road
- Ratanpur → Kota → Belgahna → Pendra
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