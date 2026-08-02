ETV Bharat / state

Bridge Collapse Traps Moving Bus On Chhattisgarh National Highway; Narrow Escape For Passengers

Bilaspur: Passengers in a bus had a narrow escape after the bridge on the Ratanpur National Highway in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur collapsed on Sunday. The bridge collapse happened in the Bansa Jhal Gram Panchayat of Kota block.

It is learnt that the bus, en route from Pendra to Bilaspur, was crossing the bridge at Bansa Jhal when a crack suddenly appeared, and a section of the bridge collapsed. The bus became stranded on the bridge, with its front end tilting downwards.

Eyewitnesses said that as soon as the bus reached the Bansa Jhal bridge, a loud cracking sound was heard, and a portion of the structure gave way. However, the driver showed presence of mind and stopped the bus, preventing a major disaster. The bus remained stuck on the bridge for some time, causing panic among the passengers.

Upon learning of the incident, nearby villagers rushed to the scene and assisted in safely evacuating the passengers. It is understood that approximately 20 people were on board the bus and all were safely evacuated. Police and administrative officials also arrived, set up barricades on both sides of the bridge, and completely halted traffic. The collapse led to long queues of vehicles on both sides of the national highway, causing significant inconvenience to travelers and freight transporters.

Locals said that this route is a major national highway connecting the GPM district—as well as Shahdol and Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh—to Bilaspur and Ratanpur, with thousands of vehicles passing through daily. The collapse of the bridge has created a serious problem. Villagers have demanded an immediate technical inspection and repair of the bridge, as well as the provision of an alternative route for traffic.