Bride's Brother Stabbed To Death In Scuffle With Band Members During Wedding In Chhattisgarh, 7 Held
Dhamtari Police said the victim died on spot after being attacked with knife by band members, who claimed they had been pushed by him.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 7:26 PM IST
Dhamtari: The bride's brother was stabbed to death and four others injured in a scuffle that broke out with band members during a wedding in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Saturday, police said. Seven people, including two minor boys, were arrested in this connection, they added.
The incident occurred in Bhothidih village under Magarlod police station area of Dhamtari. According to police, scuffle broke out between the bride's side and the band members over playing a dance song. The victim has been identified as Chandan Nishad, a resident of Malgaon in Gariaband, they added.
Dhamtari ASP Shailendra Pandey said a stabbing incident occurred during a wedding ceremony in Bhothidih village in which, one youth was killed and four men were injured. Police took immediate action and arrested seven accused, he added.
Pandey said that the bride's father, Tetkuram Nishad, had come to Bhothidih from Malgaon in Gariaband for his daughter's 'Chauthiya' ceremony, a post-wedding ritual. At around 8 pm, a dance programme was underway when an altercation broke out between Tetkuram Nishad's son, Chandan Nishad, and others with the band members. Chandan Nishad and his relative, Tarun Dhruv, were attacked with knives by the band members, who claimed to have been pushed by the former. Chandan Nishad died on the spot, and four others were injured, he said.
Police said apart from the two minor boys, the accused have been identified as Toshan Chakradhari, Abhishek Patel, Hinesh alias Hileshwar, Tamraj Kanwar and Gulabi Diwan.
