ETV Bharat / state

Bride's Brother Stabbed To Death In Scuffle With Band Members During Wedding In Chhattisgarh, 7 Held

Dhamtari: The bride's brother was stabbed to death and four others injured in a scuffle that broke out with band members during a wedding in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Saturday, police said. Seven people, including two minor boys, were arrested in this connection, they added.

The incident occurred in Bhothidih village under Magarlod police station area of Dhamtari. According to police, scuffle broke out between the bride's side and the band members over playing a dance song. The victim has been identified as Chandan Nishad, a resident of Malgaon in Gariaband, they added.

Dhamtari ASP Shailendra Pandey said a stabbing incident occurred during a wedding ceremony in Bhothidih village in which, one youth was killed and four men were injured. Police took immediate action and arrested seven accused, he added.