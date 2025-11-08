ETV Bharat / state

Bride Tortured By In-Laws On Pretext Of Black Magic In Kerala; Husband Among Three Arrested

Kottayam: Contrary to the grand welcome and special hospitality to brides, a newlywed woman was allegedly subjected to brutal torture in the name of black magic rituals in Kerala's Kottayam, officials said. Police have arrested three people including the woman's husband and father-in-law in the case.

The arrests came following a complaint by the woman's father with the Manarcad police after her mental health deteriorated due to the alleged torture.

The complainant said that after his daughter's marriage, her mother-in-law arranged for the black magic ritual, claiming that the spirits of deceased relatives had possessed the young woman's body. Following the mother-in-law's instructions, a priest named Sivan Thirumeni, a resident of Muthur, Thiruvalla, arrived and conducted the black magic ritual for hours, from 11 am to 9 pm on November 2nd, the complainant said.

In her statement to the police, the woman said that the accused mixed slaked lime and turmeric, and then mixed holy ash (bhasmam), pouring each into three different bowls. “Soon after the 'pooja' began, they brought a long silk cloth and tied it around each of my legs and hands. After some time, I lost consciousness. They made me smoke and forced me to drink alcohol," the woman said. The woman has received burn injuries in the incident.