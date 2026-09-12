Bride-To-Be Dies In Road Accident While Heading For Exam, A Day Before Wedding
Vencia, daughter of Manuel and a resident of Sakkayanayakkanur near Kamalapuram in Dindigul district, was scheduled to marry Jebastin, 29, from Vellodu on Sunday.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
Madurai: A 26-year-old woman, who was due to get married on Sunday, died in a road accident while travelling to Madurai to appear for a nursing examination on Saturday, leaving both families devastated.
Vencia, daughter of Manuel and a resident of Sakkayanayakkanur near Kamalapuram in Dindigul district, was scheduled to marry Jebastin, 29, from Vellodu on Sunday.
Jebastin, an Indian Army personnel posted in Jammu and Kashmir, had returned only a week ago to Dindigul on leave for the wedding. With preparations underway at both families' homes, he accompanied Vencia to Madurai for her examination.
The couple left on a motorcycle around 3 AM. When they reached the Sanampatti junction on the Dindigul-Madurai National Highway near Vadipatti, a car travelling from Coimbatore towards Madurai reportedly suffered a front tyre burst. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which collided with the motorcycle.
The impact threw Vencia and Jebastin several metres away. Vencia suffered severe injuries and died at the spot, while Jebastin was injured and shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where he is undergoing treatment.
The accident, occurring just a day before the couple's wedding, has plunged their families into shock and grief.
Vadipatti police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident.
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