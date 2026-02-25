ETV Bharat / state

Bride Shot At Wedding Stage In Bihar’s Buxar; Accused Absconding

Buxar: In a shocking incident, a bride was shot at by her alleged lover during the woman's wedding ceremony in Bihar’s Buxar district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Mufassil police station area of the district on Tuesday night when the woman was on stage with her to-be husband.

According to police, a marriage procession from Ballia district in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh had arrived in Chausa, and the wedding rituals were underway. At the same time, the accused shot the woman and her father. The bride collapsed on the stage, while her father narrowly escaped.

Eyewitnesses said panic broke out after the gunshot, and guests ran for safety. Family members and locals rushed the injured bride to Sadar Hospital in Buxar. Doctors later referred her to Varanasi for advanced treatment after her condition was stated to be critical. Police said the bullet hit a vital part of her body.

According to locals, the accused and the bride had an alleged love affair. Sources said that the accused is a neighbour of the bride and was upset over her marriage. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and began an investigation. Officials said that an investigation is underway to find whether the attack was premeditated or carried out in sudden anger.