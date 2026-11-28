Bride Calls Off Marriage As Groom Fails To Count Currency Notes In Bihar
Rahul Kumar could not count the notes gifted to him at his wedding and it was a shocking revelation for the bride and her family.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 28, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
Patna: The wedding rituals were over. The groom was all set to take the bride with him to begin their marital innings. As the families were also happy. Then came the ritual of touching the feet of the elders, but the currency notes the groom had received undid the marriage.
The incident unfolded at the house of the girl's father Shivrat Manjhi in Mubarakpur village under Marhaura police station in Saran district of Bihar, around 75 km northwest from the state capital on Saturday morning.
The groom Rahul Kumar, a resident of Dadanpur village under Maker police station area was gladly touching the feet of the elderly women, who had come to the marriage, and they were in turn handing over some good amount of cash to him as a token of their blessings. Someone among the two joyous families teased Rahul to count the currency notes before pocketing them. Rahul thought of obliging them as part of the fun, but floundered.
Even After repeated attempts he could not correctly count the currency notes, much to the astonishment of everybody. It came as a rude shock for the bride, who confided her apprehensions about Rahul's educational abilities to her father. “My daughter told me how will a groom, who cannot properly count a handful of currency notes, be able to provide for her, build a future, and take care of the children, if any. We also realised that she had a point,” Shivrat told ETV Bharat.
“We also felt cheated as the groom’s family had asserted that he had studied up to class X from a government school. We believed it because these days nobody in the younger generation is illiterate,” Shivrat added. A confrontation ensued between the two parties as the bride refused to accompany the groom to her ‘sasural’ (in-law’s place).
The dispute escalated as both sides started demanding the return of the gifts and money spent on the marriage. The girl’s family, relatives and local villagers held the groom hostage and asserted that he would be allowed to leave after the accounts were settled. Meanwhile, someone dialed 112 (Emergency telephone number) and sought help from police.
“A team from Dial 112 went to the village and took stock of the situation. It made both parties sit together and arrive at an amicable settlement. It also told the bride’s family members that they cannot hold the groom captive despite the dispute,” Marhaura station house officer (SHO) Rahul Srivastava told ETV Bharat.
The SHO added that the sarpanch (Panchayat judge) was also roped-in and the dispute was peacefully resolved without any fight or manhandling. "The marriage was mutually declared null and void. The groom’s side returned the gifts and left the village safely," the SHO said.
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