ETV Bharat / state

Bride Calls Off Marriage As Groom Fails To Count Currency Notes In Bihar

Patna: The wedding rituals were over. The groom was all set to take the bride with him to begin their marital innings. As the families were also happy. Then came the ritual of touching the feet of the elders, but the currency notes the groom had received undid the marriage.

The incident unfolded at the house of the girl's father Shivrat Manjhi in Mubarakpur village under Marhaura police station in Saran district of Bihar, around 75 km northwest from the state capital on Saturday morning.

The groom Rahul Kumar, a resident of Dadanpur village under Maker police station area was gladly touching the feet of the elderly women, who had come to the marriage, and they were in turn handing over some good amount of cash to him as a token of their blessings. Someone among the two joyous families teased Rahul to count the currency notes before pocketing them. Rahul thought of obliging them as part of the fun, but floundered.

Even After repeated attempts he could not correctly count the currency notes, much to the astonishment of everybody. It came as a rude shock for the bride, who confided her apprehensions about Rahul's educational abilities to her father. “My daughter told me how will a groom, who cannot properly count a handful of currency notes, be able to provide for her, build a future, and take care of the children, if any. We also realised that she had a point,” Shivrat told ETV Bharat.

“We also felt cheated as the groom’s family had asserted that he had studied up to class X from a government school. We believed it because these days nobody in the younger generation is illiterate,” Shivrat added. A confrontation ensued between the two parties as the bride refused to accompany the groom to her ‘sasural’ (in-law’s place).