BRICS An Alternative, A Hope For Global South: Cuba's Ambassador To India
Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera said Cuba lacks significant natural resources; instead, its primary asset is its intellectual capital, reports Satyajit Rout.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Cuba’s Ambassador to India, Juan Carlos Marsán Aguilera, during his visit to Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar, said, BRICS, for his nation, is an alternative, a hope for the Global South, and India could help in this regard."
Aguilera on Saturday visited the office of vernacular daily Pragativadi where he interacted with intellectuals and met media representatives. He said, "Cuba lacks significant natural resources; instead, its primary asset is its intellectual capital. It is upon this foundation that Cuba has sustained itself and continues to resist the United States".
On US President Donald Trump signing the Russian Sanctions Bill, he said, "I think we are against this war tariff that has been imposed by this (US) administration. Nobody has the right to impose the tariff on other countries for political motivation. The US Congress has approved this bill against Russia, and they would like to stop all trade between Russia and the rest of the country. They don't have the right to do that".
He added, "BRICS has been very clear that we support the necessity for peaceful solutions to any international problems; we should have a stable world, and we cannot go for any confrontation amongst the sovereign states. It's a common understanding. So I think this should guide international relations, not confrontation. Multilateralism should prevail instead of unilateralism".
Aguilera said Cuba's former President Fidel Castro consistently emphasized the spread of education and intellectual development within the country. "As a result, Cuba stands today on a solid foundation. There is unity, peace, and harmony among the people. It is recognized not merely as an affluent nation, but as a strong one. Our country is not dependent on the United States or any other nation".
Responding to a question, he remarked that Cuba does not oppose the United States or any other country or organization; rather, it opposes exploitation, imperialism, and the abuse of power. "The United States and Cuba were once friends, and an unbreakable bond still exists between the citizens of the two nations. However, Cuba opposes the manner in which the US has used force to detain Venezuela's president and is attempting to seize control of the country's oil resources," he said.
The diplomat said the US is waging war in Iran and across the Middle East solely to gain control over oil resources. "The friendship between India and Cuba remains steadfast. Cuba would always remain grateful to India for its moral support and friendship," he said.
The Cuban ambassador, visiting Odisha for the second time, described the state as a beautiful region.
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