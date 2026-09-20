ETV Bharat / state

BRICS An Alternative, A Hope For Global South: Cuba's Ambassador To India

Bhubaneswar: Cuba’s Ambassador to India, Juan Carlos Marsán Aguilera, during his visit to Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar, said, BRICS, for his nation, is an alternative, a hope for the Global South, and India could help in this regard."

Aguilera on Saturday visited the office of vernacular daily Pragativadi where he interacted with intellectuals and met media representatives. He said, "Cuba lacks significant natural resources; instead, its primary asset is its intellectual capital. It is upon this foundation that Cuba has sustained itself and continues to resist the United States".

On US President Donald Trump signing the Russian Sanctions Bill, he said, "I think we are against this war tariff that has been imposed by this (US) administration. Nobody has the right to impose the tariff on other countries for political motivation. The US Congress has approved this bill against Russia, and they would like to stop all trade between Russia and the rest of the country. They don't have the right to do that".

He added, "BRICS has been very clear that we support the necessity for peaceful solutions to any international problems; we should have a stable world, and we cannot go for any confrontation amongst the sovereign states. It's a common understanding. So I think this should guide international relations, not confrontation. Multilateralism should prevail instead of unilateralism".