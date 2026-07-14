ETV Bharat / state

Brewers Association Of India Writes To Bihar CM To Relax Prohibition; JDU Opposes Any Such Move

Patna: The Brewers Association of India (BAI) has appealed to the Bihar government to review prohibition, arguing that it has failed to eliminate liquor consumption while creating severe socio-economic consequences, including a rise in the use of narcotic substances. It has also given suggestions on how to remove the alcohol ban in the state in a phased manner.

In a comprehensive letter to Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday, the BAI director general Vinod Giri asserted that Bihar stood at a critical police crossroads and has an opportunity to replace “an ineffective prohibition model with a socially responsible and economically sustainable framework.”

The BAI, which is the apex body of the beer industry and accounts for 55 breweries and 85 per cent of beer sold in the country, pointed out that empirical data gathered over the last decade indicated that prohibition has “shifted liquor consumption from regulated and taxed channels to an underground and unregulated economy”.

According to the Association, liquor continues to flow into Bihar through extensive networks operating across the state’s borders. It pointed out that over 11.3 lakh cases have been registered and more than 17 lakh people arrested under prohibition laws in the state since 2016, while illegal liquor seizures continue to rise year after year. Over 3 lakh cases are clogging the courts, including 40,000 bail applications before the Patna High Court alone.

“Prohibition has not eliminated alcohol consumption; it has eliminated legal alcohol while strengthening illegal alcohol,” Giri said. The BAI also stressed the staggering revenue loss amounting to Rs 60,000 crore, coupled with losses in hospitality, tourism, logistics sectors, as well as, ancillary industries. It observed that the state’s own tax revenues were insufficient to meet even its annual salary and pension obligations, “increasing dependence on borrowings and central transfers.”

Giri wrote to the Bihar chief minister on July 3, and also marked the letter to prohibition, excise and registration minister Madan Sahni and chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit. However, no acknowledgement came about it till now.

“We had previously written to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on behalf of the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIBAC), which is the apex body of the Indian alcoholic beverage industry, on the need to review prohibition. There has been a change in the regime, and we have written to the new chief minister, Samrat Choudhary, about it,” Giri told ETV Bharat.

Asserting that the review of prohibition would “become a compulsion, sooner or later, if the government wanted to run the state viably”, the BAI director general pointed out that liquor was available all over Bihar and people were consuming it without even knowing what they were drinking, which has resulted in hundreds of hooch deaths.

“We will try again to make the government see reason. We are planning to seek an appointment with the Bihar chief minister and meet him soon. I am from Bihar, and prohibition has hurt an entire range of economic activities, including shifting of seminars, conferences, and meetings, tourism, the hospitality industry, and a large number of allied activities. Neighbouring Uttar Pradesh has fixed a target of Rs 63,000 crore from excise revenue this year,” Giri added.

The then chief minister Nitish Kumar-led state government imposed total prohibition in Bihar in April 2016. The law brought to implement it was considered ‘draconian’ due to harsh provisions for punishing those who flouted it. It included measures to punish the family, neighbours, colleagues, community and villages of those who violated the liquor ban.

The harsh provisions were diluted a bit after an outcry by the people and severe criticism by the judiciary. At the same time, a nexus of mafia, politicians and enforcement agencies spread their roots and compromised prohibition to such an extent that liquor is now available across the length and breadth of Bihar.

In this context, the BAI letter has cited the experiences prohibition from other states, including Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Kerala, as well as international examples like the US. It argues that blanket liquor bans have always failed and have encouraged black markets and organised crime.