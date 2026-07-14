Brewers Association Of India Writes To Bihar CM To Relax Prohibition; JDU Opposes Any Such Move
BAI director general stressed the staggering revenue loss amounting to Rs 60,000 crore, coupled with losses in hospitality, tourism, logistics sectors, and ancillary industries.
By Dev Raj
Published : July 14, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
Patna: The Brewers Association of India (BAI) has appealed to the Bihar government to review prohibition, arguing that it has failed to eliminate liquor consumption while creating severe socio-economic consequences, including a rise in the use of narcotic substances. It has also given suggestions on how to remove the alcohol ban in the state in a phased manner.
In a comprehensive letter to Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday, the BAI director general Vinod Giri asserted that Bihar stood at a critical police crossroads and has an opportunity to replace “an ineffective prohibition model with a socially responsible and economically sustainable framework.”
The BAI, which is the apex body of the beer industry and accounts for 55 breweries and 85 per cent of beer sold in the country, pointed out that empirical data gathered over the last decade indicated that prohibition has “shifted liquor consumption from regulated and taxed channels to an underground and unregulated economy”.
According to the Association, liquor continues to flow into Bihar through extensive networks operating across the state’s borders. It pointed out that over 11.3 lakh cases have been registered and more than 17 lakh people arrested under prohibition laws in the state since 2016, while illegal liquor seizures continue to rise year after year. Over 3 lakh cases are clogging the courts, including 40,000 bail applications before the Patna High Court alone.
“Prohibition has not eliminated alcohol consumption; it has eliminated legal alcohol while strengthening illegal alcohol,” Giri said. The BAI also stressed the staggering revenue loss amounting to Rs 60,000 crore, coupled with losses in hospitality, tourism, logistics sectors, as well as, ancillary industries. It observed that the state’s own tax revenues were insufficient to meet even its annual salary and pension obligations, “increasing dependence on borrowings and central transfers.”
Giri wrote to the Bihar chief minister on July 3, and also marked the letter to prohibition, excise and registration minister Madan Sahni and chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit. However, no acknowledgement came about it till now.
“We had previously written to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on behalf of the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIBAC), which is the apex body of the Indian alcoholic beverage industry, on the need to review prohibition. There has been a change in the regime, and we have written to the new chief minister, Samrat Choudhary, about it,” Giri told ETV Bharat.
Asserting that the review of prohibition would “become a compulsion, sooner or later, if the government wanted to run the state viably”, the BAI director general pointed out that liquor was available all over Bihar and people were consuming it without even knowing what they were drinking, which has resulted in hundreds of hooch deaths.
“We will try again to make the government see reason. We are planning to seek an appointment with the Bihar chief minister and meet him soon. I am from Bihar, and prohibition has hurt an entire range of economic activities, including shifting of seminars, conferences, and meetings, tourism, the hospitality industry, and a large number of allied activities. Neighbouring Uttar Pradesh has fixed a target of Rs 63,000 crore from excise revenue this year,” Giri added.
The then chief minister Nitish Kumar-led state government imposed total prohibition in Bihar in April 2016. The law brought to implement it was considered ‘draconian’ due to harsh provisions for punishing those who flouted it. It included measures to punish the family, neighbours, colleagues, community and villages of those who violated the liquor ban.
The harsh provisions were diluted a bit after an outcry by the people and severe criticism by the judiciary. At the same time, a nexus of mafia, politicians and enforcement agencies spread their roots and compromised prohibition to such an extent that liquor is now available across the length and breadth of Bihar.
In this context, the BAI letter has cited the experiences prohibition from other states, including Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Kerala, as well as international examples like the US. It argues that blanket liquor bans have always failed and have encouraged black markets and organised crime.
“Right now, Bihar is the only state in the country that has total prohibition. The northeastern states have allowed locally-brewed liquor. Gujarat has a partial prohibition with people domiciled outside and specific zones out of its ambit. The recent excise reforms in Karnataka with restructured taxes to nudge people towards products with lower alcohol content rather than outright ban is a good example of temperance,” Giri said.
The BAI letter to Samrat Choudhary further raised several points that indicated the floundering of prohibition in the state or the losses due to it. It pointed out that when legal alcohol disappeared, habitual drinkers turned to dangerous substitutes, cannabis (marijuana or ganja) seizures rose from 14 kilograms in 2015 to 27,395 kilograms in 2021.
Further in the letter, the BAI pointed out that the marginalised people have been the worst sufferers of prohibition. Of the 17 lakh people arrested since 2016, those from the Scheduled Castes account for 27 percent, Scheduled Tribes 6.8 percent, and Other Backward Classes (OBC) 34 per cent, who are affected the most; Scheduled Castes account for 27.1 per cent of arrests against 16 per cent of the population; Scheduled Tribes 6.8 per cent against 1.3 per cent; OBCs 34.4 per cent against 25 per cent. Prohibition has hit the vulnerable and marginalised hardest.
BAI recommendations on easing out prohibition in Bihar
According to the Association, a dispassionate assessment of costs and benefits related to prohibition suggests that while it may have served the purpose in the beginning, but now no longer helpful in achieving the social and economic goals of the state. It has recommended the following steps to overcome the situation:
- Begin with products with low alcoholic content: Introduce Low Alcoholic Beverages (LAB) such as beer and wine which contain below 15% alcohol. Many states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana have separate LAB retail licenses to sell wine and beer.
- Begin with urban areas and zones with concentrated economic activity: The social awareness, educational background and economic strength of people in large urban clusters is much higher and well placed to take well considered decisions regarding the use of alcohol. Furthermore, allowing alcohol in concentrated economic zones on the lines of Gujarat is known to encourage investments and economic activity.
- Discourage harmful consumption of alcohol by linking taxes to alcohol content through the Alcohol-in-Beverage (AIB) taxation model: While most Governments tax higher alcohol content beverages more, the Karnataka government has rolled out an AIB-based taxation framework that sets the amount of tax on the basis of the amount of alcohol in the beverages, regardless of the type of the beverage. This WHO-recommended model nudges consumption behaviour towards lower-strength beverages, thus reducing harmful use and even making producers start reducing the amount of alcohol in their products.
- Create social and economic opportunities for those affected by excessive alcohol consumption: It includes mandating 75 percent women employment on factory floors as economic independence is the strongest and most sustainable protection against exploitation and domestic violence; levying a de-addiction cess on alcohol, to establish at least one de-addiction centre per district across Bihar's 38 districts; levying a ‘women welfare cess’ on alcohol sold in Bihar, converting excise revenue into a direct and permanent investment in women's welfare across the state.
Janata Dal United (JDU) opposes any relaxation in prohibition
Former chief minister Nitish Kumar’s JDU has vehemently opposed any attempt to dilute the liquor ban and condemned the BAI letter to Samrat. It said that if alcohol consumption is allowed again, it could never be stopped again in the state.
“People are drinking less because liquor available through the black-market channels is costly. No woman in the state will want prohibition to be eased. Ask them, and they will tell you that they are not publicly abused and beaten by their drunkard husbands or parents. Relaxing the ban will increase road accidents manifold in the state. Our leader Nitish Kumar set a countrywide example by implementing prohibition. Many other states wanted to follow it,” JDU state vice-president Kiran Devi said.
Accepting that implementation of the liquor ban has been a weak point, Kiran asserted that the need was to strengthen it and monitor the police, which has failed in enforcing it due to various reasons.
“Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary should not pay attention to letters or requests to ease prohibition. Those making such appeals are either motivated by business or are addicted to liquor. He (Samrat) should ensure strict enforcement of the alcohol ban. He should try to draw a bigger line than Nitish in this regard,” Kiran added.
The JDU leader pointed out that narcotic substances were also banned in the country for decades, but were still. “It is not the shortcoming of the ban, but of its implementation.
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