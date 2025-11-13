ETV Bharat / state

‘Breathing In Delhi Now Means Inhaling More Toxins Than Oxygen,’ Says Doctors

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality crisis has reached an alarming level, with the "Severe" category persisting for the third consecutive day and AQI soaring above 300 on nine out of 13 days this November. Residents are being exposed to dangerously toxic air daily.

Doctors are cautioning that, on average, a person takes about 25,000 breaths a day and typically inhales almost 10,000 litres of air, with about 20 per cent of that being oxygen under normal circumstances.

Right now, the air that Delhiites and NCR residents are forced to breathe is so hazardous that they may be inhaling a higher concentration of harmful particles than normal, clean oxygen. Immediate action is critical to protect health.

According to doctors, the body’s natural filters, such as the nasal passages, airways, and lungs, are constantly overloaded. Instead of breathing air containing 20 per cent oxygen, people inhale a mix of dust, soot, vehicular emissions and industrial pollutants, creating slow and invisible suffocation.

Even as authorities enforce emergency measures, experts warn that lasting improvement will require long-term policy reforms.

Toxic Air, Strained Lungs

Dr Meet Ghonia, Pulmonologist and National General Secretary, FORDA, said, “When the AQI is high, we are essentially inhaling air contaminated with harmful particles instead of clean oxygen.”

He added, “This does not mean oxygen disappears from the air, but PM2.5 and PM10 particles contaminate what we inhale, reducing the effective clean air that reaches our lungs. This forces the lungs to work harder to filter and exchange gases, especially in vulnerable individuals.”

Dr Ghonia explained, "When air quality is in the severe range, people may experience symptoms such as eye and throat irritation, headaches, shortness of breath, and worsening of asthma, COPD, or heart disease.