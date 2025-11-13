‘Breathing In Delhi Now Means Inhaling More Toxins Than Oxygen,’ Says Doctors
Delhiites inhale nearly 10,000 litres of polluted air daily, forcing their lungs to work harder as toxic particles replace clean oxygen.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality crisis has reached an alarming level, with the "Severe" category persisting for the third consecutive day and AQI soaring above 300 on nine out of 13 days this November. Residents are being exposed to dangerously toxic air daily.
Doctors are cautioning that, on average, a person takes about 25,000 breaths a day and typically inhales almost 10,000 litres of air, with about 20 per cent of that being oxygen under normal circumstances.
Right now, the air that Delhiites and NCR residents are forced to breathe is so hazardous that they may be inhaling a higher concentration of harmful particles than normal, clean oxygen. Immediate action is critical to protect health.
According to doctors, the body’s natural filters, such as the nasal passages, airways, and lungs, are constantly overloaded. Instead of breathing air containing 20 per cent oxygen, people inhale a mix of dust, soot, vehicular emissions and industrial pollutants, creating slow and invisible suffocation.
Even as authorities enforce emergency measures, experts warn that lasting improvement will require long-term policy reforms.
Toxic Air, Strained Lungs
Dr Meet Ghonia, Pulmonologist and National General Secretary, FORDA, said, “When the AQI is high, we are essentially inhaling air contaminated with harmful particles instead of clean oxygen.”
He added, “This does not mean oxygen disappears from the air, but PM2.5 and PM10 particles contaminate what we inhale, reducing the effective clean air that reaches our lungs. This forces the lungs to work harder to filter and exchange gases, especially in vulnerable individuals.”
Dr Ghonia explained, "When air quality is in the severe range, people may experience symptoms such as eye and throat irritation, headaches, shortness of breath, and worsening of asthma, COPD, or heart disease.
He noted, "Children and the elderly are most at risk due to weaker respiratory defences and higher air intake relative to their body size."
As immediate precautions, he strongly urges people to minimise any outdoor exposure, wear N95 masks at all times outside, run air purifiers indoors, stay hydrated, and urgently curtail outdoor activities in schools and workplaces until air quality improves.
Air Pollution: The Silent Killer
Dr Tarun Kumar, Associate Director and Head at Medanta Moolchand Heart Centre, said, "Air pollution is a significant global health risk. It affects nearly every organ and worsens conditions such as heart and lung diseases, increases cancer risk, causes neurological issues, and impairs immune system function."
He outlined how major air pollutants affect the body:
- Particulate Matter (PM2.5 and PM10): Tiny particles that enter the lungs and bloodstream, causing chronic bronchitis, stroke and premature death.
- Nitrogen Oxides (NOx): Emitted from vehicles and combustion sources; they irritate airways and increase the risk of asthma, especially in children.
- Carbon Monoxide (CO): Reduces oxygen delivery to the blood, leading to headaches, fatigue, confusion, and, in high levels, death.
- Sulfur Dioxide (SO₂): A strong irritant that causes coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath, worsening asthma and chronic lung diseases.
Pollution also triggers a systemic response. Fine particles can enter the bloodstream and cause inflammation and arterial stiffness, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Studies have linked long-term exposure to cognitive decline, neuroinflammation, dementia and Parkinson’s disease.
The Hidden Health Burden
“Continuous exposure to toxic air can lead to metabolic disorders, weakened immunity, and a higher risk of type 2 diabetes and obesity,” Dr Kumar said. “Air pollution is a slow-moving health disaster whose effects accumulate silently and become irreversible.”
He explained, "Children's lungs are still developing, and older adults often have weaker immunity and chronic conditions. For these groups, high AQI days can trigger severe, even life-threatening, complications."
