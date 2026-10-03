Breaking Mental Barriers Can Lead to Great Success, Says Baranica Elangovan After Historic Asian Games Pole Vault Bronze
“I feel immensely proud and happy to win a medal in pole vault at major competitions, including Asiad,” said the athlete from Kuthalam in Mayiladuthurai.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST
Chennai: “If the younger generation can break down mental barriers, they too can achieve great success in sports.” This is the message from Tamil Nadu athlete Baranica Elangovan, who created history by becoming the first Indian to win an Asian Games medal in pole vault.
Baranica won the bronze medal in the women's pole vault at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. With the achievement, she became the first Indian athlete, male or female, to win an Asian Games medal in the discipline.
Baranica cleared 4.15 metres in the competition. Kazakhstan's Polina Ivanova also cleared the same height, with both athletes eventually sharing the bronze medal.
After returning from Japan, Baranica and other Tamil Nadu athletes were felicitated by Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat on Saturday, Baranica, who hails from Kuthalam in Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu, said the historic achievement had given her immense pride and happiness.
“India had never won a medal in pole vault at major international competitions, including the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. I feel immensely proud and happy to have achieved this feat and bridged that gap,” she said.
From Struggling At 3 Metres To Crossing 4 Metres
Chennai, Tamil Nadu: On the Asian Games 2026, pole vault bronze medallist Baranica Elangovan says, "I'm really happy for the medal actually...Very huge support...." pic.twitter.com/U9ea5HgP1E— IANS (@ians_india) October 1, 2026
Baranica recalled the challenges she faced when she first began training.
“When I started training, clearing three metres itself was a major challenge. But with consistent training over the last two to three years, I was able to cross four metres comfortably and set new records,” she said.
According to Baranica, determination and self-belief played a crucial role in her historic performance.
“A fighting spirit and the confidence that I could win were the keys to this achievement,” she said.
‘Break The Mental Barriers’
A MOMENT FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS! 🇮🇳🥉— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 25, 2026
Baranica Elangovan clears the bar and breaks new ground! ✨
With a shared bronze, she becomes the first Indian to win an Asian Games medal in women’s pole vault — etching her name in Indian athletics history. 🇮🇳🔥#AsianGames2026… pic.twitter.com/24IABrAdVq
With the current season over, Baranica has already set her sights on the next challenge — the Asian Athletics Championships scheduled to be at Xiamen Egret Stadium in Xiamen, China from May 25 to 30, 2027.
“My next goal is to prepare for the Asian Athletics Championships next year. My ultimate aim is to progress step by step and eventually participate in the Olympics,” she said.
Baranica also pointed out that pole vault has yet to gain widespread popularity in India, but Tamil Nadu athletes have continued to make their presence felt in the discipline.
“Pole vault has not yet become widely popular in India. However, athletes from Tamil Nadu continue to excel in this event,” she said.
Baranica believes greater participation in athletics will come when young people overcome their own doubts.
“If the younger generation can break down mental barriers, they too can achieve great success in sports,” she said.
Her bronze in Japan has now given Indian pole vault a historic first — and Baranica hopes it will also inspire a new generation of athletes to take up the event.
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