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Breaking Mental Barriers Can Lead to Great Success, Says Baranica Elangovan After Historic Asian Games Pole Vault Bronze

Tamil Nadu athlete Baranica Elangovan created history by becoming the first Indian to win an Asian Games medal in pole vault. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: “If the younger generation can break down mental barriers, they too can achieve great success in sports.” This is the message from Tamil Nadu athlete Baranica Elangovan, who created history by becoming the first Indian to win an Asian Games medal in pole vault.

Baranica won the bronze medal in the women's pole vault at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. With the achievement, she became the first Indian athlete, male or female, to win an Asian Games medal in the discipline.

Baranica cleared 4.15 metres in the competition. Kazakhstan's Polina Ivanova also cleared the same height, with both athletes eventually sharing the bronze medal.

After returning from Japan, Baranica and other Tamil Nadu athletes were felicitated by Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat on Saturday, Baranica, who hails from Kuthalam in Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu, said the historic achievement had given her immense pride and happiness.

“India had never won a medal in pole vault at major international competitions, including the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. I feel immensely proud and happy to have achieved this feat and bridged that gap,” she said.

From Struggling At 3 Metres To Crossing 4 Metres

Baranica recalled the challenges she faced when she first began training.

“When I started training, clearing three metres itself was a major challenge. But with consistent training over the last two to three years, I was able to cross four metres comfortably and set new records,” she said.

According to Baranica, determination and self-belief played a crucial role in her historic performance.