ETV Bharat / state

Breaking Barriers: Transgender Woman Fights For Equal Place In Jallikattu Tradition

"I am very fond of goats and cows. Since I live and grew up with them, I consider and raise these 8 Jallikattu bulls as my own sons. The general perception about us has changed a little now. However, a significant change is still needed. Even our raising of Jallikattu bulls is viewed differently. As far as we are concerned, this is a remedy for our emotional pain," she says with indescribable sorrow.

Keerthana, a transgender woman who raises eight Jallikattu bulls, represents a growing but marginalised community seeking equal participation in Tamil Nadu's most celebrated cultural tradition. The government-administered Jallikattu events will take place from January 15 to 17 in Avaniapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur of Madurai districts, drawing international tourists to witness the dramatic spectacle of young men confronting charging bulls at the Vaadi Vaasal arena entrance.

Madurai: As thousands prepare to witness the world-famous Jallikattu bull-taming competition during the Thai Pongal festival this week, one participant is fighting not just to compete, but to be accepted.

Bulls raised by Keerthana (ETV Bharat)

Keerthana gratefully recalls that Vinay, who was the Madurai District Collector in 2021, gave transgender women who raise Jallikattu bulls the opportunity to release their bulls at the arena. "But those who came after Mr Vinay did not give us that opportunity. That's why we have to fight every time. This time, Minister Moorthy has assured us that he will create that opportunity for us. I believe something good will happen," she says with great hope.

The role played by Keerthana, a transgender woman, in Bala's film 'Naan Kadavul' has brought her into the limelight. She used the fame to adopt and raise orphaned transgender women as her own children, guiding them.

"Even today, when I see transgender women begging on the roads, my heart aches. I feel like I should do something for them. It's not just my duty; it's also the duty of this society. That's why I'm currently educating two people from the transgender community. I'm bearing all their expenses and guiding them," she said.

Inspired by the efforts of Keerthana, 20 people in Madurai district alone are now raising bulls. Furthermore, Keerthana happily mentions that many people from various districts of Tamil Nadu are contacting her to seek advice on bull rearing. She has an unwavering passion for preserving native cattle breeds. She also states that she is ready to offer advice to anyone who comes forward to ask about livestock farming in general.

Keerthana further said, "Our government officials and those in power should encourage us in such small endeavours. Just as opportunities are given to everyone else, we too should be allowed to release our bulls at the Jallikattu arenas. Only then will we feel that we, too, are living as part of society. Therefore, I put this forward as my request," she concluded with a sigh. She is waiting with confidence, hoping that her bulls will participate in the Jallikattu events in the Madurai district this time.