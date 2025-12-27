ETV Bharat / state

Breaking Barriers: Mother And Daughter Serve As Priests Of Bapulapadu Temple

Bapulapadu: About 25 years ago, when a Shree Sai Baba temple was constructed at Tadikalapudi village in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh, there was no priest available to conduct daily rituals. Bhojanapalli Srilakshmi stepped forward and volunteered to take up the responsibility, breaking a traditional belief that priesthood in temples is an exclusive domain for men.

Though Srilakshmi had no formal training initially, she learned the rituals within just three months. Since then, she has been performing daily worship, special pujas, and festival rituals at the temple with dedication. For the past five years, she has also been serving as a priest at the Sai Baba temple in Bapulapadu, balancing responsibilities at both temples.

Srilakshmi’s mother, Chakravarthula Rajyalakshmi, entered the priesthood under unexpected circumstances. The ancient Kodanda Rama temple in Bapulapadu had remained closed for several years due to mismanagement. About 23 years ago, following the advice of Rajyalakshmi's family, local villagers took the initiative to reopen the temple. Along with the reopening, the responsibility of the priesthood was entrusted to Rajyalakshmi.