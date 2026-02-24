ETV Bharat / state

'Breach' Of Privacy: Kerala HC Restrains CMO From Messaging Govt Employees

Ernakulam/Thiruvananathapuram: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday issued a stern directive to the state government, seeking an immediate explanation regarding allegations of unauthorised access and use of personal data of government employees for promotional messaging.

Expressing serious concern over the potential breach of privacy, Justice Baachu Kurian Thomas questioned how the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) obtained sensitive information from the 'SPARK' portal, which is strictly intended for administrative purposes. The court observed that such actions appear to be a prima facie intrusion into individual privacy and directed the government to cease sending any further messages until the matter is heard again this Friday.

The legal intervention follows petitions by P Rasheed Ahmed, a member of Calicut University Syndicate, and Anil Kumar KM, a secretariat official, alleging that the phone numbers and personal details of over 77 lakh individuals — including 5.42 lakh government employees, 62 lakh welfare pensioners, and 10 lakh beneficiaries of women's safety schemes — were harvested without consent.

These details were reportedly used by the CMO's social media team to broadcast WhatsApp messages highlighting government achievements such as DA hikes, salary revisions, and housing loans. The petitioners argued that utilising official data for political or electoral gain is a blatant violation of the Supreme Court's landmark rulings on the right to privacy and contradicts the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP Act) of 2023.