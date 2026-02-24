'Breach' Of Privacy: Kerala HC Restrains CMO From Messaging Govt Employees
The petitioners alleged that phone numbers and personal details of 5.42 lakh government employees, 62 lakh welfare pensioners, and 10 lakh women beneficiaries were harvested.
Ernakulam/Thiruvananathapuram: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday issued a stern directive to the state government, seeking an immediate explanation regarding allegations of unauthorised access and use of personal data of government employees for promotional messaging.
Expressing serious concern over the potential breach of privacy, Justice Baachu Kurian Thomas questioned how the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) obtained sensitive information from the 'SPARK' portal, which is strictly intended for administrative purposes. The court observed that such actions appear to be a prima facie intrusion into individual privacy and directed the government to cease sending any further messages until the matter is heard again this Friday.
The legal intervention follows petitions by P Rasheed Ahmed, a member of Calicut University Syndicate, and Anil Kumar KM, a secretariat official, alleging that the phone numbers and personal details of over 77 lakh individuals — including 5.42 lakh government employees, 62 lakh welfare pensioners, and 10 lakh beneficiaries of women's safety schemes — were harvested without consent.
These details were reportedly used by the CMO's social media team to broadcast WhatsApp messages highlighting government achievements such as DA hikes, salary revisions, and housing loans. The petitioners argued that utilising official data for political or electoral gain is a blatant violation of the Supreme Court's landmark rulings on the right to privacy and contradicts the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP Act) of 2023.
During the proceedings, the state government attempted to justify the move by claiming that messages were only sent to beneficiaries of specific schemes, noting that similar communications are often dispatched by the Prime Minister's Office.
However, the court remained unconvinced, questioning the security protocols governing such data and whether any third party could gain access to these private records. The court also reminded the government of the 2020 High Court ruling in the Sprinklr case, which explicitly mandated that personal data collected for one purpose cannot be used for another without prior, written consent of the individual.
The controversy is heightened by reports that even individuals registered under the 'Do Not Disturb' (DND) facility received these promotional messages. Critics point out the irony that the government had earlier refused to disclose data regarding ineligible pension beneficiaries under the Right to Information Act, citing data security, yet has now allegedly shared the same data with a political team.
The High Court has demanded a categorical assurance from the government that no further messages will be sent, warning that a formal adverse order would otherwise be issued. The case, which lists Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others as respondents, also seeks compensation for the unauthorised use of private information, as concerns grow over the potential for this data to be misused if leaked to the dark web or external entities.
