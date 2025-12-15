ETV Bharat / state

Brazilian Woman's Sudden Death in Kanpur En Route To Bengal Sparks Suspicion

Salgia collapsed inside the vehicle and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police interrogate one of the companions of the deceased Brazilian woman. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 15, 2025 at 11:41 PM IST

Kanpur: A Brazilian female tourist died under suspicious circumstances at the Akbarpur police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Tuesday. The woman, who was identified as Salgia, had been travelling from Mathura to West Bengal in a taxi along with two other foreign companions, a male from Brazil and a female from Russia.

According to police officials, the woman’s health suddenly deteriorated after the taxi stopped at the Kumbhi petrol pump for refuelling. She collapsed inside the vehicle and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Preliminary assessments revealed a possible heart attack, though authorities have not ruled out other causes. The incident triggered panic as the condition of the two accompanying foreign nationals worsened due to shock.

Both are currently undergoing medical treatment. The companions have informed the deceased’s family abroad, and the Brazilian Embassy has been officially notified. Akbarpur Sadar SDM Neelima Yadav confirmed that a forensic team has examined the spot and a post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Police are questioning the taxi driver and the accompanying passengers as part of the investigation. According to officials, further action will be taken based on post-mortem findings and diplomatic protocols.

