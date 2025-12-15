ETV Bharat / state

Brazilian Woman's Sudden Death in Kanpur En Route To Bengal Sparks Suspicion

Kanpur: A Brazilian female tourist died under suspicious circumstances at the Akbarpur police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Tuesday. The woman, who was identified as Salgia, had been travelling from Mathura to West Bengal in a taxi along with two other foreign companions, a male from Brazil and a female from Russia.

According to police officials, the woman’s health suddenly deteriorated after the taxi stopped at the Kumbhi petrol pump for refuelling. She collapsed inside the vehicle and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Preliminary assessments revealed a possible heart attack, though authorities have not ruled out other causes. The incident triggered panic as the condition of the two accompanying foreign nationals worsened due to shock.