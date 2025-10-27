ETV Bharat / state

Brazilian Woman Sexually Harassed By Delivery Agent in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: RT Nagar Police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old delivery boy for allegedly sexually harassing a woman from Brazil at her apartment in the city.



According to the police, the incident took place on October 17 when the woman, who had ordered groceries through the Blinkit app, was at home. The accused, identified as Kumar, arrived to deliver the order but allegedly behaved inappropriately with her and touched her without her consent at the doorstep.



The victim, who works as a model, had arrived in Bengaluru two months ago on an employment visa. She shares an apartment in RT Nagar with two other foreign women. Initially, she did not reveal the incident to anyone. However, a few days later, she confided in her colleague, Karthik, who then helped her file a formal complaint with the police.



Following the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused. Investigators said the CCTV footage from the apartment building confirmed the woman’s statement. During questioning, Kumar reportedly admitted to the offence.



The accused has been produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. Police said further investigation is underway. The delivery agent has been sacked by the company after the incident, said police.