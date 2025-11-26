Brave 26/11 Witness Wins Long Battle For Promised Government Aid
Despite helping convict Kasab as a witness, Devika Rotwan spent years fighting for basic support. A court directive has now secured her long-pending housing benefit.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 10:06 PM IST
Mumbai: The date 26/11/2008 is etched permanently into the country’s memory. Among the countless stories of loss and resilience from that night is the long, determined fight of Devika Rotwan, a survivor and key eyewitness who helped bring terrorist Ajmal Kasab to justice. Devika was just eight years old during the attack; today, at 25, her 17-year battle for the government assistance promised to her has finally come to an end.
Devika, who recently completed her graduation, had once stood in court on her knees, unable to walk because of her injuries, and identified Kasab directly. Her fearless testimony played a crucial role in securing his conviction and eventual execution. Despite this, the central and state governments took 17 long years to deliver on the assurances of housing and educational support announced after the attack.
Why Devika Had To Approach The Court
In 2020, Devika filed a petition before the Bombay High Court alleging that both the central and state governments had failed to keep their promise of providing her family a house within 12 years of the attack. She sought two things: a permanent home for her family and support for her education.
Finally, in June 2025, after prolonged legal proceedings, the state government allotted her a home in Andheri under the low-income group quota. She and her family live there today.
What Devika Stated In Her Petition
On the night of 26/11, Kasab had entered a lane near CSMT and opened fire at a nearby chawl. Devika, caught in the firing, was shot in the leg and left grievously injured. Even after multiple surgeries, she appeared in court at age 10 and, despite being unable to stand properly, identified Kasab in the accused box.
The government had promised to cover her housing and educational expenses. While she received ₹13 lakh in compensation, similar to other injured victims, the amount was fully spent on surgeries and medical treatment. With no support for her education or housing, Devika approached the court demanding the government honour its original commitment.
What Happened The Night Of 26/11
Devika and her family were at CSMT station waiting to travel to Pune when the terrorists struck. In the chaos, the family took shelter nearby, but Kasab’s firing hit Devika in the right thigh, knocking her unconscious. She was rushed to St. George Hospital once the firing stopped and later underwent six surgeries. Her eyewitness testimony became vital in the prosecution’s case.
Over the years, Devika’s personal hardships deepened. Her mother passed away, leaving behind a small family of three, Devika, her father, and her brother, struggling to survive in a rented Bandra chawl.
The Promises That Remained Unfulfilled
Soon after her testimony, political leaders visited Devika and praised her bravery. She was promised a home under the EWS scheme. But as time passed, the promises faded, and the family remained in poverty. Represented by Advocate Utsav Bains, Devika turned to the Bombay High Court, stressing that her family could no longer afford rent and requesting that the government bear her educational expenses as initially declared.
How She Finally Got The House
Her petition was heard by a bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Firdosh Pooniwala. Devika informed the court that she had applied for EWS housing in 2020, but the application had remained pending for years despite repeated assurances.
During the hearing, government counsel Jyoti Chavan argued that all injured victims, including Devika, had already been compensated. The court questioned why the government could not provide housing if such a promise had been made, especially since Devika pointed out that international norms allow for housing as part of compensation for victims of terrorism.
She also urged that, at the very least, her application for a home under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana be processed.
Finally, following the High Court’s directions, the state government allotted her a home in Andheri, ending her 17-year struggle for dignity, justice, and the support she was long owed.