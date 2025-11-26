ETV Bharat / state

Brave 26/11 Witness Wins Long Battle For Promised Government Aid

Mumbai: The date 26/11/2008 is etched permanently into the country’s memory. Among the countless stories of loss and resilience from that night is the long, determined fight of Devika Rotwan, a survivor and key eyewitness who helped bring terrorist Ajmal Kasab to justice. Devika was just eight years old during the attack; today, at 25, her 17-year battle for the government assistance promised to her has finally come to an end.

Devika, who recently completed her graduation, had once stood in court on her knees, unable to walk because of her injuries, and identified Kasab directly. Her fearless testimony played a crucial role in securing his conviction and eventual execution. Despite this, the central and state governments took 17 long years to deliver on the assurances of housing and educational support announced after the attack.

Why Devika Had To Approach The Court

In 2020, Devika filed a petition before the Bombay High Court alleging that both the central and state governments had failed to keep their promise of providing her family a house within 12 years of the attack. She sought two things: a permanent home for her family and support for her education.

The 26/11 victim Devika, who had to fight in court for 17 years to be allotted a house. (ETV Bharat)

Finally, in June 2025, after prolonged legal proceedings, the state government allotted her a home in Andheri under the low-income group quota. She and her family live there today.

What Devika Stated In Her Petition

On the night of 26/11, Kasab had entered a lane near CSMT and opened fire at a nearby chawl. Devika, caught in the firing, was shot in the leg and left grievously injured. Even after multiple surgeries, she appeared in court at age 10 and, despite being unable to stand properly, identified Kasab in the accused box.