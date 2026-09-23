ETV Bharat / state

Branded 'Bangladeshi', 66 Year-Old Man From West Bengal Granted Bail After 3-Month Ordeal

Raiganj: For three long months, time seemed to stand still for 66-year-old Jalil Akhtar, a resident of West Bengal. His ordeal began when he was suddenly detained by the police and branded a 'Bangladeshi,' forcing him to stay in a holding centre.

Finally, after securing conditional bail from the Islampur Sub-Divisional Court a few days ago, he is now greatly relieved. The court has ordered that he cannot leave the area until the case is resolved. Jalil said he will abide by the court's order. Being able to stay with his family means a great deal to him.

Jalil Akhtar hails from Bagharoi village under the Bajargaon No. 2 Gram Panchayat in the Karandighi Block of the Chakulia Assembly constituency. His family members said that on June 19, police personnel from Dalkhola Police Station detained him at his home on suspicion of being a Bangladeshi infiltrator. The police had initially stated that Jalil would be released if two relatives arrived with the necessary valid documents. Upon receiving this information, family members and relatives promptly appeared at the police station with all the required paperwork.

However, it was alleged that no police official met them. Instead, they were told that the police had nothing further to say on the matter and that the administration would handle it. Subsequently, Jalil Akhtar was confined at the Nizampur Holding Centre in Chakulia. Some time later, his family learnt that the police were preparing to hand him over to the BSF. He had been taken to the Fulbari camp in Siliguri, with plans underway to 'push him back' into Bangladesh.

The family maintains that Jalil Akhtar was born and raised in India. They possess land deeds purchased in his father's name in 1967. He has exercised his voting rights in elections held in 2002 and even as recently as 2026. Villagers were outraged that, despite Jalil being a legitimate Indian citizen, there were active attempts to forcibly label him 'Bangladeshi' and push him into the neighbouring country. Following their protests, the administration brought Jalil back to the Nizampur Holding Centre. After he submitted his voter ID, PAN card, and ration card to the court, the investigating officer acknowledged the authenticity of these documents.