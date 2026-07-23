'Brand Karnataka and Brand Bengaluru Will Lead Our Global Tourism Vision': KJ George
Minister K.J. George Says New Karavali-Malnad Tourism Policy Will Unlock Coastal Potential; IITM Showcases Over 2,000 Destinations.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 10:13 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka is set to strengthen its position as a leading tourism destination by improving connectivity, upgrading infrastructure, promoting coastal tourism and attracting greater private investment, Tourism and Energy Minister K.J. George said while inaugurating the 26th Indian International Travel Mart (IITM) at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre on Thursday.
George said seamless connectivity is the foundation of tourism growth. "Tourists will visit only if they can reach destinations comfortably. We are improving roads, airports and last-mile connectivity to ensure smooth access to beaches, hill stations and other tourist destinations," he said.
George said the government is also upgrading tourism infrastructure across Karnataka.
Dedicated master plans are being prepared for beaches where tourism activities are permitted, while facilities managed by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) and Jungle Lodges and Resorts will receive improvements in accommodation, sanitation and visitor services, he added.
"Karnataka offers everything from Hampi, Mysuru, Bandipur and Kabini to the Western Ghats and a 343.30-kilometre coastline. Our challenge is not the lack of destinations but presenting and marketing them better to domestic and international travellers," George said.
He added that Karnataka has already conducted tourism roadshows in major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Chandigarh, and will now intensify international campaigns in the United States, Europe, Russia, Australia, Japan and South Korea.
"Our Chief Minister (Dk Shivakumar) has emphasised building 'Brand Karnataka' and 'Brand Bengaluru'. We want Karnataka to emerge as a global destination for heritage, nature, wellness and experiential tourism," he said.
George also announced that the government is finalising the Karavali-Malnad Tourism Policy 2026, which will focus on beach tourism, cruise tourism, water sports and eco-tourism.
Officials have been asked to engage with international cruise operators to bring more liners to Mangaluru and create curated travel experiences along the coast, he noted.
Referring to concerns raised by the tourism industry, George said the government would approach the Centre seeking amendments to Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, which stakeholders say are more restrictive than those in neighbouring Goa and Kerala.
"We are simplifying procedures through subsidies, incentives and single-window clearances. Whether it is resorts, adventure tourism or cruise services, Karnataka welcomes private investment. Tourist safety and more Blue Flag-certified beaches will also remain key priorities," he added.
Speaking at the event, Rohit Hangal, Director of Sphere Travel Media and Exhibitions, said IITM has been held in Bengaluru for the past 25 years and grown into one of India's largest travel exhibitions.
"This year's edition brings together more than 850 exhibitors showcasing over 2,000 destinations. Visitors can explore adventure, wildlife, heritage, pilgrimage, beach holidays, hotels, resorts, airlines, cruises and tour operators under one roof. Representatives from over 30 Indian states and Union Territories and around 25 international destinations are participating," he said.
Hangal noted that domestic tourism continues to grow despite global geopolitical uncertainties. "Tourism remains one of India's fastest-growing sectors. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from the Northeast to Gujarat, almost every region is represented here, making IITM a complete travel marketplace," he said.
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