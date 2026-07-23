ETV Bharat / state

'Brand Karnataka and Brand Bengaluru Will Lead Our Global Tourism Vision': KJ George

A view from the 26th Indian International Travel Mart, which began in Bengaluru ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Karnataka is set to strengthen its position as a leading tourism destination by improving connectivity, upgrading infrastructure, promoting coastal tourism and attracting greater private investment, Tourism and Energy Minister K.J. George said while inaugurating the 26th Indian International Travel Mart (IITM) at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre on Thursday.

George said seamless connectivity is the foundation of tourism growth. "Tourists will visit only if they can reach destinations comfortably. We are improving roads, airports and last-mile connectivity to ensure smooth access to beaches, hill stations and other tourist destinations," he said.

George said the government is also upgrading tourism infrastructure across Karnataka.

Dedicated master plans are being prepared for beaches where tourism activities are permitted, while facilities managed by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) and Jungle Lodges and Resorts will receive improvements in accommodation, sanitation and visitor services, he added.

"Karnataka offers everything from Hampi, Mysuru, Bandipur and Kabini to the Western Ghats and a 343.30-kilometre coastline. Our challenge is not the lack of destinations but presenting and marketing them better to domestic and international travellers," George said.

He added that Karnataka has already conducted tourism roadshows in major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Chandigarh, and will now intensify international campaigns in the United States, Europe, Russia, Australia, Japan and South Korea.

"Our Chief Minister (Dk Shivakumar) has emphasised building 'Brand Karnataka' and 'Brand Bengaluru'. We want Karnataka to emerge as a global destination for heritage, nature, wellness and experiential tourism," he said.