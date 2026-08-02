ETV Bharat / state

Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra: Schools Closed In Nuh, Tight Security, Drone Surveillance

Nuh: Haryana's Nuh district administration and police are on high alert and have nearly finalised the security preparations regarding the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra on Monday. Restrictions have been placed on controversial figures and inflammatory content while around 2,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed.

A comprehensive rehearsal and a flag march were conducted on Sunday to ensure a peaceful and safe conduct of the procession. Rewari Range IG OP Narwal said, "Internet services will not be suspended in Nuh district during the Braj Mandal procession. Shops selling meat, fish, and chicken will remain closed during the event."

Meanwhile, Nuh Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Jain said that a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted regarding any kind of disorder or violation of rules during the procession. "All vehicles participating in the procession will undergo thorough inspection. No individual will be permitted to join the procession carrying lathis, sticks, swords, or any sharp-edged weapon."

He further said that individuals known to be controversial will not be allowed to participate, and the police forces of the respective districts have already been informed about this. Legal action will be taken against those who violate the rules, Jain added.

According to the SP, around 1,900 police personnel and security forces will be deployed during the procession. "Special security arrangements will be in place at major intersections, temple premises, parking areas, and sensitive zones. Necessary instructions have been issued to DSP-rank officers for this purpose. The police aim to ensure the procession concludes in a completely disciplined and peaceful atmosphere. Special arrangements for drone surveillance have also been made to further strengthen the security setup. Five dedicated drone routes will maintain constant surveillance over the temple complex, surrounding areas, and hilly terrain," Jain said.