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'Brainwashing, Sexual Assault': IIT Graduate Disguised As Sadhu Arrested In Uttar Pradesh

The accused was arrested after a Chhattisgarh native filed a complaint with the Govardhan Police station.

'Brainwashing, Sexual Assault': IIT Graduate Disguised As Sadhu Arrested In Uttar Pradesh
Accused in police custody (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 3, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Mathura: Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a 30-year-old IIT graduate posing as sadhu (ascetic) for allegedly brainwashing and sexually assaulting young women at an ashram in the Radha Kund area, police said.

The issue came to the fore after the victim, a Chhattisgarh native, filed a complaint with the Govardhan Police station, leading to the arrest of the accused, Abhishek Mishra alias Adikarta Narayan Das. Police said he had been living at the Shergarhriya Ashram for three years.

According to police, Mishra is a native of Bhubaneshwar, Odisha and has been living in the ashram for the past three years under the disguise.

“Mishra has been brainwashing young men and women. He would subject the women to objectionable and obscene acts and even establish physical relations with several of the girls,” they alleged.

A case has been registered against Mishra under grave criminal charges and remanded him to judicial custody.

The Circle Officer (CO) of Govardhan, Anil Kumar, confirmed to the media that Mishra would brainwash the youth and young women by arranging forced marriages and establishing physical relations with several women.

“After the woman’s complaint we booked Mishra on May 25, 2026 under sections 75(2)/351(2)/64(1) of the BNS. We arrested the accused on Monday (June 1). We are taking all necessary legal action against the accused,” he said.

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TAGGED:

IIT GRADUATE SADHU
SEXUAL ASSAULT
UTTAR PRADESH
MATHURA SEXUAL ASSAULT

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