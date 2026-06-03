'Brainwashing, Sexual Assault': IIT Graduate Disguised As Sadhu Arrested In Uttar Pradesh
The accused was arrested after a Chhattisgarh native filed a complaint with the Govardhan Police station.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
Mathura: Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a 30-year-old IIT graduate posing as sadhu (ascetic) for allegedly brainwashing and sexually assaulting young women at an ashram in the Radha Kund area, police said.
The issue came to the fore after the victim, a Chhattisgarh native, filed a complaint with the Govardhan Police station, leading to the arrest of the accused, Abhishek Mishra alias Adikarta Narayan Das. Police said he had been living at the Shergarhriya Ashram for three years.
According to police, Mishra is a native of Bhubaneshwar, Odisha and has been living in the ashram for the past three years under the disguise.
थाना गोवर्धन पुलिस द्वारा बहला फुसलाकर ब्रेनवॉश कर युवतियों के साथ दुष्कर्म करने वाले 01 अभियुक्त को किया गया गिरफ्तार ।— MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) June 1, 2026
उक्त के सम्बन्ध में #COGOVERDHAN_MTA द्वारा दी गई बाइट:-@Uppolice @adgzoneagra @digrangeagra https://t.co/Hk5TmfIprS pic.twitter.com/ycGMhwj8mV
“Mishra has been brainwashing young men and women. He would subject the women to objectionable and obscene acts and even establish physical relations with several of the girls,” they alleged.
A case has been registered against Mishra under grave criminal charges and remanded him to judicial custody.
The Circle Officer (CO) of Govardhan, Anil Kumar, confirmed to the media that Mishra would brainwash the youth and young women by arranging forced marriages and establishing physical relations with several women.
“After the woman’s complaint we booked Mishra on May 25, 2026 under sections 75(2)/351(2)/64(1) of the BNS. We arrested the accused on Monday (June 1). We are taking all necessary legal action against the accused,” he said.
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