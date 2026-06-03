ETV Bharat / state

'Brainwashing, Sexual Assault': IIT Graduate Disguised As Sadhu Arrested In Uttar Pradesh

Mathura: Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a 30-year-old IIT graduate posing as sadhu (ascetic) for allegedly brainwashing and sexually assaulting young women at an ashram in the Radha Kund area, police said.

The issue came to the fore after the victim, a Chhattisgarh native, filed a complaint with the Govardhan Police station, leading to the arrest of the accused, Abhishek Mishra alias Adikarta Narayan Das. Police said he had been living at the Shergarhriya Ashram for three years.

According to police, Mishra is a native of Bhubaneshwar, Odisha and has been living in the ashram for the past three years under the disguise.