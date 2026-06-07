Brain Tumour Removed Through Eye Socket: Rare Surgery At Hyderabad Hospital Gives Telangana Woman A New Lease Of Life
Medak resident Latha got a new lease of life after doctors at NIMS Hospital removed the tumour through a minimal invasive procedure.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a rare medical procedure, doctors at the Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences(NIMS) Hyderabad removed a brain tumour through the eye socket of a 50-year-old woman without making an incision giving her a new lease of life.
Dr Tirumal, a doctor from the hospital’s neurosurgery department said that the surgery was performed through the state-of the-art ‘Endoscopic Transorbital Approach (ETOA). According to Dr Tirumal, the patient Latha, a resident of Madur village in Chinnashankarampet mandal of Medak district, had been suffering from severe headaches for years.
Doctors from the NIMS neurosurgery department diagnosed a tumor inside the brain, Dr Tirumal said adding to remove such a tumor, a major surgery would have to be performed by opening the skull.
"NIMS doctors focused on alternative methods and decided to remove it through the eye socket. The tumor was completely removed with the help of a high-definition endoscope and 3D neuronavigation,’ he explained.
This treatment costs up to Rs. 15 lakh in private hospitals, but was performed free of cost through Arogyasri and CM Relief Fund (LoC) at the NIMS Hospital according to Dr Tirumal. NIMS Director Prof. Nagari Beerappa specially congratulated doctors Ramnath Reddy, Muralikrishna, Umamaheshwar, Srilatha, Swapna and Abhinash involved in the procedure.
About ETOA
According to the Journal of Neurosurgery, endoscopic transorbital approach (ETOA) has emerged as a promising minimally invasive technique for resection of lesions in the mediobasal temporal region (MTR) due to its potential to preserve the integrity of the optic radiation (OR).
ETOA is a minimally invasive neurosurgical technique that uses the eye socket (orbit) as a natural corridor to access deep structures of the skull and brain. What sets the advanced surgical procedure apart is that it provides direct, highly targeted access while avoiding traditional, more invasive open brain surgeries.
The Procedure
ETOA is typically performed jointly by a team of neurosurgeons, ENT (otolaryngologists), and oculoplastic specialists. The doctors make a small incision in the eyelid, gently retracting orbital tissues (and sometimes removing a small, strategic piece of the orbital rim), and inserting an endoscope and specialized instruments. Once the tumor is addressed, the incision is closed, restoring normal orbital function.
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