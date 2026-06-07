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Brain Tumour Removed Through Eye Socket: Rare Surgery At Hyderabad Hospital Gives Telangana Woman A New Lease Of Life

Doctors pose with 50-year-old Latha after successfully removing her brain tumour through eye socket at NNIMS Hospital Hyderabad ( Special Arrangement )

Hyderabad: In a rare medical procedure, doctors at the Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences(NIMS) Hyderabad removed a brain tumour through the eye socket of a 50-year-old woman without making an incision giving her a new lease of life.

Dr Tirumal, a doctor from the hospital’s neurosurgery department said that the surgery was performed through the state-of the-art ‘Endoscopic Transorbital Approach (ETOA). According to Dr Tirumal, the patient Latha, a resident of Madur village in Chinnashankarampet mandal of Medak district, had been suffering from severe headaches for years.

Doctors from the NIMS neurosurgery department diagnosed a tumor inside the brain, Dr Tirumal said adding to remove such a tumor, a major surgery would have to be performed by opening the skull.

"NIMS doctors focused on alternative methods and decided to remove it through the eye socket. The tumor was completely removed with the help of a high-definition endoscope and 3D neuronavigation,’ he explained.

This treatment costs up to Rs. 15 lakh in private hospitals, but was performed free of cost through Arogyasri and CM Relief Fund (LoC) at the NIMS Hospital according to Dr Tirumal. NIMS Director Prof. Nagari Beerappa specially congratulated doctors Ramnath Reddy, Muralikrishna, Umamaheshwar, Srilatha, Swapna and Abhinash involved in the procedure.