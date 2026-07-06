ETV Bharat / state

Brain-Dead Seven-Year-Old's Organs Give New Life To Six In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Organs of seven-year-old Lokineni Yaashvan, who was declared brain dead following a tragic road accident, will save and transform the lives of six people across Kerala.

In a coordinated operation, one of the child's kidneys was transported by ambulance from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode through a special green corridor created by the police. The emergency transit was carried out under the directions of Kerala Health Minister K. Muraleedharan and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala.

The ambulance carrying the kidney left KIMS Hospital at 11:19 am and reached Iqraa Hospital at 5:15 pm. The organ is being transplanted into a 17-year-old patient from Kannur undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Yaashvan was the son of Lokineni Raghu and Soumya Paparrao, natives of Hyderabad's Yadamma Nagar. His father works as a scientific officer at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, and the family currently lives in the Anuvijay Township in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district.