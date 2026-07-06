Brain-Dead Seven-Year-Old's Organs Give New Life To Six In Kerala
A total of six organs were donated, including both kidneys, the liver, two corneas and a heart valve.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Organs of seven-year-old Lokineni Yaashvan, who was declared brain dead following a tragic road accident, will save and transform the lives of six people across Kerala.
In a coordinated operation, one of the child's kidneys was transported by ambulance from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode through a special green corridor created by the police. The emergency transit was carried out under the directions of Kerala Health Minister K. Muraleedharan and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala.
The ambulance carrying the kidney left KIMS Hospital at 11:19 am and reached Iqraa Hospital at 5:15 pm. The organ is being transplanted into a 17-year-old patient from Kannur undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Yaashvan was the son of Lokineni Raghu and Soumya Paparrao, natives of Hyderabad's Yadamma Nagar. His father works as a scientific officer at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, and the family currently lives in the Anuvijay Township in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district.
On June 29, when Yaashvan was hit by an ambulance while riding his bicycle within the Anuvijay Township. He suffered severe head injuries and was first taken to a nearby healthcare facility before being shifted to KIMS Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram later that night for advanced treatment. The seven-year-old is survived by his nine-year-old brother, Sri Sajith.
A total of six organs were donated, including both kidneys, the liver, two corneas and a heart valve.
- The first kidney was allocated to a 17-year-old patient from Kannur.
- The second kidney will be transplanted into a four-year-and-10-month-old girl from Vijayapuram in Kottayam, who is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram.
- The liver was donated to a 17-year-old girl from Kalluvathukkal in Kollam being treated at KIMS Hospital.
- The heart valve was transferred to the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology.
- The two corneas were handed over to the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology to restore sight to visually impaired patients.
Health Minister K. Muraleedharan expressed his gratitude to Yaashvan's and thanked Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (K-SOTO), police personnel, medical teams and members of the public.
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