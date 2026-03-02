ETV Bharat / state

Brain-Dead Nizamabad Youth's Organs Save Four Lives In London

Nizamabad: Sai Sreekar, a 26-year-old youth from Telangana's Nizamabad who was critically injured in a fire accident in London, was declared brain-dead by doctors last weekend. He may no longer be alive, but even in death, he has given a new lease of life to four needy patients, thanks to his parents who showed extraordinary courage and consented to organ donation.

Sai Sreekar is the son of Kamineni Anjaneyaprasad and Renuka, a government teacher, residents of Srinagar Colony in Nizamabad city. The couple has two daughters, and Sai Sreekar was their only son.

Sreekar had gone to London on February 4, 2024, to pursue an MS degree. After successfully completing his studies a few weeks ago, he was preparing to return to India soon. He was staying with friends on the second floor of Duppas Hills Terrace in Croydon when tragedy struck on the midnight of 24th of last month. A massive fire broke out in the building, in which one Gonthi Abhishek (28) from Kondayyapet in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh died on the spot, while Sai Sreekar sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital in London.

After days of treatment, doctors informed the family that Sai Sreekar was brain-dead. The parents of Sreekar, struggling to accept the unbearable loss of their only son, decided to help the needy. "We lost our only son, but we did not want his death to be meaningless," his parents reportedly told doctors while giving consent for organ donation.