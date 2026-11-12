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Brahmins Of Bihar Should Reach Out To Muslims Whom They Alienated By Backing BJP: Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor ( File/IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has said Brahmins in Bihar needed to mend fences with Muslims, whom he claimed they had "needlessly" alienated by aligning themselves with the BJP.

Kishor, who had made a similar statement a few days ago during a visit to a town in north Bihar, stood by his remarks when asked about state Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari's allegation that his advocacy of reviving an old social coalition showed he was acting as the "B team of the Congress".

"Mithilesh Tiwari seems to be too clever for his own good. I had shared my understanding with people who were concerned that Brahmins were losing political clout," Kishor said on Wednesday. The Bankipur MLA, himself a Brahmin, claimed that the community's perceived decline in political influence had taken place despite its members continuing to elect representatives from their own caste to the Lok Sabha and the state assembly. "I pointed out that not so long ago, there was a sort of social coalition between Brahmins and Muslims. But, of late, Brahmins have sided with the BJP and taken to abusing the minority community on social media," he said.