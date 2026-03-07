ETV Bharat / state

‘Brahmastra’ Against Brain Tumours: Telangana Hospital Becomes South India's First To Get Rs 40 Crore Radiosurgery Machine

Hyderabad: In a major step towards advanced cancer treatment, a state-of-the-art ZAP-X radiosurgery machine capable of treating brain tumours without surgery has been launched at AIG Hospitals in Telangana's Gachibowli making the first such hospital in south India. The facility was inaugurated on Friday by Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha.

It is understood that the equipment, installed at a cost of around Rs 40 crore, is the first of its kind in South India. The new unit, named “Neuro Oncology Deep Dive ZAP-X”, will provide highly precise radiation treatment for brain tumours without the need for surgical incision.

Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha inaugurates ZAP-X radiosurgery machine at AIG Hospitals Gachibowli (Special Arrangement)

Speaking at the event, minister Damodar Rajanarsimha praised the hospital for adopting cutting-edge medical technology. “Institutions like AIG are playing a key role in bringing advanced healthcare solutions to patients in the state,” he said.

Chairman of AIG Hospitals, Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy, said that the ZAP-X system is one of the most advanced gyroscopic radiosurgery machines available globally. “There are only 36 such machines in the world, four in Asia and two in India. With this installation, we are making this technology available in South India for the first time,” he said.