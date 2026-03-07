‘Brahmastra’ Against Brain Tumours: Telangana Hospital Becomes South India's First To Get Rs 40 Crore Radiosurgery Machine
The state-of-the-art ZAP-X radiosurgery machine capable of treating brain tumours without surgery was inaugurated by Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a major step towards advanced cancer treatment, a state-of-the-art ZAP-X radiosurgery machine capable of treating brain tumours without surgery has been launched at AIG Hospitals in Telangana's Gachibowli making the first such hospital in south India. The facility was inaugurated on Friday by Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha.
It is understood that the equipment, installed at a cost of around Rs 40 crore, is the first of its kind in South India. The new unit, named “Neuro Oncology Deep Dive ZAP-X”, will provide highly precise radiation treatment for brain tumours without the need for surgical incision.
Speaking at the event, minister Damodar Rajanarsimha praised the hospital for adopting cutting-edge medical technology. “Institutions like AIG are playing a key role in bringing advanced healthcare solutions to patients in the state,” he said.
Chairman of AIG Hospitals, Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy, said that the ZAP-X system is one of the most advanced gyroscopic radiosurgery machines available globally. “There are only 36 such machines in the world, four in Asia and two in India. With this installation, we are making this technology available in South India for the first time,” he said.
According to doctors, the ZAP-X machine can treat brain tumours up to five centimetres in size using targeted radiation beams, eliminating the need for surgical cuts or even shaving the patient’s hair. For larger tumours, surgery may be performed first, followed by radiation treatment using the machine.
The treatment is designed as a day-care procedure, meaning patients can return home the same day. Each therapy session typically lasts 30 to 45 minutes, and most patients may require four to five cycles depending on the condition.
Senior neurosurgeon Dr. Subodh Raju said treatment will begin once approvals are obtained from the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board. The estimated cost of the therapy is Rs 3–4 lakh, and the hospital plans to make it available under health insurance coverage.
Apart from brain tumours, doctors said the technology may also help treat neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, hand tremors, and trigeminal neuralgia, a painful facial nerve disorder.
The machine’s inventor, John R. Adler, noted that research is also underway to explore the use of ZAP-X for other medical conditions, such as growth disorders and obesity. He added that the technology may eventually allow treatment even for infants without the need for anesthesia, opening new possibilities in non-invasive neurosurgery.
Read More: