ETV Bharat / state

'Brahmanical Mindset': Uproar In Bihar Assembly Over MLA's Remark On UGC Equity Regulations

Patna: The Bihar Assembly erupted in uproar on the 14th day of the budget session on Friday after CPI(ML) MLA Sandeep Saurabh accused a “Brahminical mindset” of trying to block the implementation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Equality Act in higher education institutions. His remarks during the education sector discussion sparked protests from the treasury benches, leading to repeated interruptions in the House proceedings.

Members of the ruling party objected to his statement, leading to sloganeering from both sides. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha also reacted to Saurabh’s statement, terming it "inappropriate".

The MLA for Paliganj, Saurabh, was speaking on an adjournment motion concerning “caste-based” discrimination in higher educational institutions, urging the state government to implement new equity measures framed by the UGC. Continuing his argument, he alleged that a “Brahminical mindset” had opposed the proposed UGC Equality Act, which, according to him, led to its being stayed by the Supreme Court.

Saurabh cited UGC data, claiming a 118 per cent rise in reported caste-based discrimination and harassment cases in higher education institutions between 2019 and 2024. He also invoked the deaths of students, including Rohith Vemula, Payal Tadvi and Darshan Solanki, as emblematic of what he described as a continuing pattern of caste prejudice on campuses. “How long will such incidents continue?” he asked, calling for statutory safeguards to prevent discrimination.

He also referred to discussions in states such as Karnataka and Telangana about introducing legislation informally dubbed a “Rohith Vemula Act” to tackle discrimination in higher education and urged Bihar to take similar steps. Ruling party MLAs immediately objected to the use of the word “Brahminism” in Saurabh’s statement.