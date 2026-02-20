'Brahmanical Mindset': Uproar In Bihar Assembly Over MLA's Remark On UGC Equity Regulations
Published : February 20, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar Assembly erupted in uproar on the 14th day of the budget session on Friday after CPI(ML) MLA Sandeep Saurabh accused a “Brahminical mindset” of trying to block the implementation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Equality Act in higher education institutions. His remarks during the education sector discussion sparked protests from the treasury benches, leading to repeated interruptions in the House proceedings.
Members of the ruling party objected to his statement, leading to sloganeering from both sides. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha also reacted to Saurabh’s statement, terming it "inappropriate".
The MLA for Paliganj, Saurabh, was speaking on an adjournment motion concerning “caste-based” discrimination in higher educational institutions, urging the state government to implement new equity measures framed by the UGC. Continuing his argument, he alleged that a “Brahminical mindset” had opposed the proposed UGC Equality Act, which, according to him, led to its being stayed by the Supreme Court.
Saurabh cited UGC data, claiming a 118 per cent rise in reported caste-based discrimination and harassment cases in higher education institutions between 2019 and 2024. He also invoked the deaths of students, including Rohith Vemula, Payal Tadvi and Darshan Solanki, as emblematic of what he described as a continuing pattern of caste prejudice on campuses. “How long will such incidents continue?” he asked, calling for statutory safeguards to prevent discrimination.
He also referred to discussions in states such as Karnataka and Telangana about introducing legislation informally dubbed a “Rohith Vemula Act” to tackle discrimination in higher education and urged Bihar to take similar steps. Ruling party MLAs immediately objected to the use of the word “Brahminism” in Saurabh’s statement.
“If you respect the Constitution and constitutional institutions, such language is inappropriate. Any death is a loss for the entire country and state. I respect every community. The poison being spread against society is weakening the country,” said Deputy Chief Minister Sinha.
“I also went to Muzaffarpur to study at a technical college. Whose government was in power at that time? I belong to the Bhumihar Brahmin community. I, too, was ragged and was forced to leave the hostel. This is an attempt to shatter Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar's dream of a diverse caste system. These people betray society,” he added.
Responding to the Deputy CM’s statement, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislator Alok Mehta said the manner in which treasury benches were speaking suggests discomfort as a ‘guilty conscience needing no accuser'.
In response, BJP MLA Mithilesh Tiwari accused the opposition of harbouring prejudice against Brahmins, triggering a heated exchange, with both members pointing fingers before being restrained.
As the argument escalated, Speaker Prem Kumar ordered the word “Brahmin” be expunged from the official record, restoring order after several minutes.
