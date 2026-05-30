ETV Bharat / state

Boyfriend Kills Girlfriend In Punjab's Patiala; Stuffs Body In Blue Drum

Patiala: Police in Punjab's Patiala Saturday claimed to have solved a blind murder case of a young woman by arresting her boyfriend for the crime. Police investigation revealed that the accused killed the woman over 'pressuring' him for marriage.

The woman's body was found on May 26 stuffed in a blue drum near DCW bridge.

SP City Palwinder Singh Cheema while addressing a presser here, said that the police have solved the mystery of the murder by arresting the accused, Virat Kashyap, the alleged boyfriend of the deceased.

The lover committed the murder

SP City said that on May 26, the body of a young girl was recovered from a blue drum near the DCW bridge. The deceased was identified as Neha. Seeing the seriousness of the case, special police teams were formed and the investigation was taken forward with the help of CCTV footage, call detail records, tower location, dump data and human intelligence, he said.