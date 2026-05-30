Boyfriend Kills Girlfriend In Punjab's Patiala; Stuffs Body In Blue Drum
Police have arrested the accused, who, it said, killed the woman for pressuring him to marry her.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
Patiala: Police in Punjab's Patiala Saturday claimed to have solved a blind murder case of a young woman by arresting her boyfriend for the crime. Police investigation revealed that the accused killed the woman over 'pressuring' him for marriage.
The woman's body was found on May 26 stuffed in a blue drum near DCW bridge.
SP City Palwinder Singh Cheema while addressing a presser here, said that the police have solved the mystery of the murder by arresting the accused, Virat Kashyap, the alleged boyfriend of the deceased.
The lover committed the murder
SP City said that on May 26, the body of a young girl was recovered from a blue drum near the DCW bridge. The deceased was identified as Neha. Seeing the seriousness of the case, special police teams were formed and the investigation was taken forward with the help of CCTV footage, call detail records, tower location, dump data and human intelligence, he said.
“During interrogation, the accused revealed that he and the deceased Neha were in a relationship for the last one and a half years. Neha was pressurizing him to marry her, due to which a dispute arose between the two. During this dispute, the accused strangled Neha to death," the SP City said.
Police arrest accused
SP City Palwinder Singh Cheema said that after committing the murder, the accused stuffed the body in a blue drum and threw it near the DCW bridge through a vehicle, so that the identity of the deceased could be hidden and the evidence could be destroyed.
“The accused will be produced in court and police remand will be obtained. Other aspects of the case are also being investigated thoroughly to ensure that no other person has any role in this crime," he said.
Read More: