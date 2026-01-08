Woman Killed While Trying To Save Her Daughters From Abductors In UP's Meerut
Police said the victim and her daughter were attacked by two youth. The accused killed the victim and abducted her daughter.
Meerut: An incident of abduction and murder triggered tension in Kapsad village under Sardhana police station of Meerut district, where a 45-year-old woman was killed while trying to save her 20-year-old daughter from being abducted by a few youth.
The injured woman was admitted to the hospital, where she died during treatment. The accused's family members are absconding since the incident even as police have detained their grandparents at Sardhana police station for questioning.
According to police, Sunita, a resident of Kapsad, was on her way to work in her farm with her daughter on Thursday when two youth from the village approached her. The youth talked to Sunita for a while and allegedly attempted to kidnap Sunita's daughter. When Sunita resisted, one of the men attacked her with a sharp weapon. As Sunita raised an alarm, those working nearby rushed to the spot.
However, the accused managed to abduct Sunita's daughter. Sunita, critically injured in the attack, was rushed to a hospital in Modipuram where she died during treatment. Sunita's family alleged that the acused used casteist slurs and threatened to kill her. As soon as the police learned of the incident, senior officers arrived at the spot.
Meerut SSP Vipin Tada said the one of the accused and Sunita are former acquaintances. He said five police teams have been formed under the leadership of the Superintendent of Police (Rural) to rescue Sunita's daughter and arrest the accused.
Following the incident, police have been deployed in the village. As per reports, as Sunita's body was being taken for postmortem, the villagers along with members of Bhim Army and Azad Samaj party staged a protest and vandalised the ambulance.
Azad Samaj Party district president Charan Singh said if the police does not take action within 48 hours and the girl is not rescued, the police and administration would be responsible for any deterioration in law and order situation.
Meanwhile, Sardhana MLA and SP leader Atul Pradhan reached the hospital and spoke to the police officials and asked them to ensure justice for Sunita's family.
