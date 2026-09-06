Boy With 90% Disability Rides On Self-Confidence, Perseverance To Join IIT Madras
Santhosh says people like him should overcome their physically challenges with the help of mental strength and strive towards their goal.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
Chennai: For 17-year-old Santhosh with 90 percent muscular disability and living with cerebral palsy since childhood, clearing the entrance and securing admission at a BS degree program at IIT Madras, proves that nothing can come in the way of determination and willpower.
His principal told him about the BS program at IIT after he topped the class 12 exams from his school and since then he had been wondering how it would be to study at such a prestigious institute. Last year, he had appeared at the entrance test but he could not clear it while many of his friends managed to get enrolled.
However, instead of losing hope he started afresh with renewed efforts. Finally, he has cracked the exam in his second attempt and has enrolled in the BS Data Science degree program.
The first son of Jagannathan and Bhanupriya from Ayapakkam in Chennai, Santhosh was born in 2009. Very soon, his parents noticed that he had difficulty in walking. They took him to various doctors, and it was revealed that he had a genetic physical defect. Since then, Santhosh has been undergoing continuous treatment, and his ambition has always been to study well and serve his parents in future.
Santhosh's father works as an auto driver and has been striving to take care of the medical and other needs of his son and other members of the family. The boy’s biggest desire is to study.
Seeing the children in the neighbourhood going to school, he also wanted to go to school. His mother, who had vowed to fulfill this wish of her son, used to take him to the Anganwadi and later to the school and bring him back home after the classes were over.
A student at Chennai Corporation Higher Secondary School in Athipatti, Santhosh developed good speaking skills by organising his thoughts and participated in elocution competitions at school to win prizes. He managed to get good marks in both class 10 and 12. In fact, he was the class 12 topper in his school. Never considering his physical disability as a hardship, he has always thought about moving on to the next stage in life.
He had problems preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) till he came to know about the 'IIT for All' scheme. He prepared with the help of the teachers at IIT Madras and passed the exam in the second attempt.
He told ETV Bharat, “My mother has been taking me to school since I was a child. My father also goes out and earns money. Seeing the hardships of both of them, I want to finish my studies and take care of my parents.”
His desire to be at the IIT became all the more stronger when he heard about the facilities there. “When I scored first in my school in Class 12, the school principal told me about the BS courses offered at IIT. After that, when I searched about it on the internet, I came to know about 'IIT for All' through a voluntary organisation. I wrote the exam for the first time with their guidance but I could not pass. The teachers at IIT Madras encouraged me to keep rewriting. Accordingly, I studied hard and rewrote the exam and passed in the second attempt,” he said.
Talking about his health challenges he said, “It is difficult for me to study for long hours continuously. I study for five hours a day, three hours in the morning and two in the evening. I need to take short breaks in between. After completing this degree, I plan to work from home in the Information Technology (IT) sector.”
He said that he overcomes physical challenges by using his mental faculties. “People like me should face physical problems with confidence. They should not see it as a negative but as a positive aspect," he said.
His mother pointed out that there were many challenges in fulfilling Santhosh’s desire to study. “However, rather than worrying about the child’s health, we are happy to provide for him,” she said.
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