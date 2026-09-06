ETV Bharat / state

Boy With 90% Disability Rides On Self-Confidence, Perseverance To Join IIT Madras

Chennai: For 17-year-old Santhosh with 90 percent muscular disability and living with cerebral palsy since childhood, clearing the entrance and securing admission at a BS degree program at IIT Madras, proves that nothing can come in the way of determination and willpower.

His principal told him about the BS program at IIT after he topped the class 12 exams from his school and since then he had been wondering how it would be to study at such a prestigious institute. Last year, he had appeared at the entrance test but he could not clear it while many of his friends managed to get enrolled.

However, instead of losing hope he started afresh with renewed efforts. Finally, he has cracked the exam in his second attempt and has enrolled in the BS Data Science degree program.

The first son of Jagannathan and Bhanupriya from Ayapakkam in Chennai, Santhosh was born in 2009. Very soon, his parents noticed that he had difficulty in walking. They took him to various doctors, and it was revealed that he had a genetic physical defect. Since then, Santhosh has been undergoing continuous treatment, and his ambition has always been to study well and serve his parents in future.

Santhosh's father works as an auto driver and has been striving to take care of the medical and other needs of his son and other members of the family. The boy’s biggest desire is to study.

Seeing the children in the neighbourhood going to school, he also wanted to go to school. His mother, who had vowed to fulfill this wish of her son, used to take him to the Anganwadi and later to the school and bring him back home after the classes were over.

A student at Chennai Corporation Higher Secondary School in Athipatti, Santhosh developed good speaking skills by organising his thoughts and participated in elocution competitions at school to win prizes. He managed to get good marks in both class 10 and 12. In fact, he was the class 12 topper in his school. Never considering his physical disability as a hardship, he has always thought about moving on to the next stage in life.