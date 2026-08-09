Boy, This Is A Beautiful Rental Service, But Hyderabad CP Says Girls, Beware!
Hyderabad Commissioner Of Police V C Sajjanar says that cyber fraudsters are targeting young women with dating apps; cautions against cyber fraud.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: "Do you need a boyfriend to have fun hunting...movies... go to coffee clubs!" — advertisements on these lines are circulating on social media saying that this opportunity is for you. But Hyderabad Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar on Saturday cautioned that cyber fraud is hidden behind attractive posters with various names. He says that cyber fraudsters are targeting young women with dating apps.
In a post on X, the CP has warned against frauds circulating on social media in the name of ‘Rent Boyfriend’. "Advertisements are being made on Facebook, Instagram and Telegram platforms in the name of Rent Boyfriend-Your Personal Companion. They are claiming that they are giving a 50% discount as a special offer on August 1. They say they are doing all this legally...To book a boyfriend in advance, they ask you to message them on the phone number and social media accounts they have indicated," says the CP.
అమ్మాయిలూ.. రెంట్ బాయ్ఫ్రెండ్ ఆఫర్ల వల.. జాగ్రత్త!!— V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC_IPS) August 8, 2026
"ఒంటరితనంతో బాధపడుతున్నారా? మీతో కాఫీ తాగడానికి, సినిమాకెళ్లడానికి అందమైన అబ్బాయి కావాలా? అది కూడా 50 శాతం ఆఫర్లతో!".. సోషల్ మీడియాలో రకరకాల ఆఫర్ల పేరుతో కలర్ఫుల్గా కనిపిస్తున్న ఈ పోస్టర్ల వెనుక పెద్ద సైబర్ మోసం దాగి ఉంది.… pic.twitter.com/E7O1mgwUip
According to the Police Commissioner, scammers are using AI-generated photos of attractive men as profile pictures to lure young women. They engage in charming conversations and share fake personal details to build trust. Once the victims are hooked, the fraudsters send digital wallets or QR codes, demanding upfront payments for booking confirmations, security deposits, and advances. "After stealing a significant amount of money, the scammers block the victims. Many women choose to stay silent out of fear of public embarrassment and damage to their reputation," explained the police official.
The CP warns that trusting online strangers and meeting them in person carries a massive risk. Scammers often use the illusion of love, continuous chatting, and phone calls to get close to victims. They then collect private photos to blackmail the women for money.
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