ETV Bharat / state

Boy, This Is A Beautiful Rental Service, But Hyderabad CP Says Girls, Beware!

Hyderabad: "Do you need a boyfriend to have fun hunting...movies... go to coffee clubs!" — advertisements on these lines are circulating on social media saying that this opportunity is for you. But Hyderabad Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar on Saturday cautioned that cyber ​​fraud is hidden behind attractive posters with various names. He says that cyber fraudsters are targeting young women with dating apps.

In a post on X, the CP has warned against frauds circulating on social media in the name of ‘Rent Boyfriend’. "Advertisements are being made on Facebook, Instagram and Telegram platforms in the name of Rent Boyfriend-Your Personal Companion. They are claiming that they are giving a 50% discount as a special offer on August 1. They say they are doing all this legally...To book a boyfriend in advance, they ask you to message them on the phone number and social media accounts they have indicated," says the CP.