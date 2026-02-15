ETV Bharat / state

Boy Stabs 'Friend' Dead While Another Restrains Him In Delhi's Rohini; Absconds

New Delhi: A boy was allegedly stabbed to death by another during a quarrel over a cap while another juvenile held him down in northwest Delhi's Rohini area, police said on Sunday. The accused minors also allegedly coerced the victim into concealing the incident and passing off the injury as an accidental fall, they added.

The case surfaced after the injured boy was admitted to BSA Hospital on February 11 and initially told doctors that he had fallen onto an iron rod from the roof of his house, an official said.

The boy succumbed to his injuries on February 13, and a postmortem examination conducted the following day revealed that the wound had been inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon, pointing to homicide, the official said, adding that a case was subsequently registered under relevant provisions at Vijay Vihar police station.

During the investigation, police apprehended one juvenile, who revealed that he was friends with the victim and another boy, who was also allegedly involved in the incident.