ETV Bharat / state

9-Year-Old Boy Saves Father Swept Away By River, Recommended For Bravery Award In Karnataka

Shivamogga: A nine-year-old boy saved his father, who was being swept away by the Sharavathi River in Karnataka's Shivamogga district. The incident occurred in Varagodu village of Hosanagara taluk. The local administration has announced that it will recommend him for a Bravery Award.

The incident took place when Nandan and his father, Chandru, had gone fishing in the Sharavathi River near Goragodu village. During the outing, Chandru reportedly suffered a sudden epileptic seizure, lost his balance and fell into the river. He was carried away by the strong current for nearly two kilometres.

Nandan ran along the riverbank looking for his father and called villagers for help. He spotted his father's jacket floating in the river, which the villagers and Nandan followed. Villagers were able to locate Chandru, and they pulled him out of the river.