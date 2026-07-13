Boy Locked In Car, Dies Of Suffocation In Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur
Thaman had been on trip with his older cousin who left him locked in the car. The boy was left in vehicle for 9 hours.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
Thanjavur: A six-year-old boy was suffocated to death after being locked in a car Orathanadu in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district.
The deceased, Thaman, son of Dhanapal was a student of Class I at the Panchayat Union Primary School in North Natham village. He had been on a trip with his older cousin Praveen Kumar on Sunday. When both of them returned home at around 10 am, Praveen parked the car (a Renault Kwid bearing registration number TN-49-CF-8122) and locked it, leaving Thaman inside.
A terrified Thaman screamed for help from inside the car but since the windows were rolled up, nobody could hear him and come for help. Even as Thaman was left in the car, his family and relatives searched nearby areas for hours. Later, at around 7 pm, when Thaman's family and relatives opened the car, they found the boy dead.
On being informed, Orathanadu police recovered the boy's body and sent it to Orathanadu Government Hospital for autopsy. Police inspector Muthukumar said a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated.
In May this year, a three-year-old boy had died of suspected suffocation after accidentally getting locked inside a parked car at Kazhugur village near Kulithalai in Karur district.
According to the police, the deceased, identified as Sanjeev, son of B Andivel (34), a mason, and Mareeswari (30), a construction worker, had been playing outside his house on Eswaran Temple Street when the incident took place.
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