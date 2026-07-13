ETV Bharat / state

Boy Locked In Car, Dies Of Suffocation In Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur

Thanjavur: A six-year-old boy was suffocated to death after being locked in a car Orathanadu in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district.

The deceased, Thaman, son of Dhanapal was a student of Class I at the Panchayat Union Primary School in North Natham village. He had been on a trip with his older cousin Praveen Kumar on Sunday. When both of them returned home at around 10 am, Praveen parked the car (a Renault Kwid bearing registration number TN-49-CF-8122) and locked it, leaving Thaman inside.

A terrified Thaman screamed for help from inside the car but since the windows were rolled up, nobody could hear him and come for help. Even as Thaman was left in the car, his family and relatives searched nearby areas for hours. Later, at around 7 pm, when Thaman's family and relatives opened the car, they found the boy dead.