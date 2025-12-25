ETV Bharat / state

Boy Injured As Crude Bomb Explodes In Under-Construction Building In Bengal

Kolkata: A seven-year-old boy was seriously injured after a crude bomb allegedly lying in the courtyard of an under-construction building exploded at Basanti in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Thursday. The child had entered the courtyard to play and touched a round-shaped object, which went off with a loud explosion on late Wednesday evening, a senior police official said.

He was initially taken to a nearby rural hospital and later referred to a private hospital in Kolkata, where he is undergoing treatment. His identity has not been disclosed.

“We are trying to piece together the sequence of events, including how the child gained access to the courtyard and who was responsible for keeping the bomb there,” the official said, adding that an investigation was underway. Responding to the incident, BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya said it reflected a breakdown of law and order in the state.