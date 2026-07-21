17-Year-Old Boy Hacked To Death In Pune's Katraj; Seven Booked, Accused Paraded After Arrest
According to the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police, the victim was chased and repeatedly assaulted in the middle of the road.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 11:03 PM IST
Pune: A 17-year-old boy was allegedly hacked to death by a group of seven men in Pune's Katraj area late on Monday night, reportedly over an old personal dispute. Police have arrested several of the accused and launched a manhunt for the remaining suspects.
The victim was a resident of Katraj village, was attacked with sickles and iron weapons while returning after taking a mobile phone for repair with a friend.
According to the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police, the victim was chased and repeatedly assaulted in the middle of the road. He was rushed to Bharati Hospital in a critical condition but was declared dead on arrival.
Police said the complaint was lodged by Ganesh Ramdas Chavan, a friend of the deceased who witnessed the attack. According to the FIR, the victim had an argument about three months ago with the sister of one of the accused.
Police said the accused allegedly held a grudge over the incident and had earlier threatened to kill the teenager. On the night of the incident, the victim and his friend were near the Katraj Katta area for mobile-related work when seven men arrived on two-wheelers and intercepted them.
As the victim attempted to escape, the assailants allegedly chased him down and attacked him repeatedly with sickles and other sharp weapons, inflicting severe injuries to his head, face and hands. Police said the attackers allegedly continued the assault even after the victim collapsed on the road.
A murder case has been registered against seven accused. Police said four of the accused have been arrested, while efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.
Following the arrests, police paraded three of the accused through the locality while they were secured to a police vehicle during heavy rain as part of the investigation.
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