ETV Bharat / state

17-Year-Old Boy Hacked To Death In Pune's Katraj; Seven Booked, Accused Paraded After Arrest

Pune: A 17-year-old boy was allegedly hacked to death by a group of seven men in Pune's Katraj area late on Monday night, reportedly over an old personal dispute. Police have arrested several of the accused and launched a manhunt for the remaining suspects.

The victim was a resident of Katraj village, was attacked with sickles and iron weapons while returning after taking a mobile phone for repair with a friend.

According to the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police, the victim was chased and repeatedly assaulted in the middle of the road. He was rushed to Bharati Hospital in a critical condition but was declared dead on arrival.

Police said the complaint was lodged by Ganesh Ramdas Chavan, a friend of the deceased who witnessed the attack. According to the FIR, the victim had an argument about three months ago with the sister of one of the accused.