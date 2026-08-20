ETV Bharat / state

11-YO Boy From Odisha's Ganjam Walks 5 KM Home With Intestines Protruding After Abdominal Injury In Accident

Berhampur: For most children, a five-km walk home from school in any terrain would be usually tiring. But for 11-year-old Chinu of Odisha's Ganjam district, it became a test of courage after a bicycle accident while he was enroute to school left his intestines protruding from his body. Knowing ambulance cannot reach him due to absence of proper roads, the Class V student, despite the serious injuries, covered nearly five kilometers on foot to reach home for help.

Sources said the boy is now recovering after undergoing surgery at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Chinu, the only son of Ranjita Mallik of Tanarjipalli village in Dharakot block of Ganjam district, met with accident on Tuesday while cycling to his school, located around five kilometers from his village.

In spite of the serious injury, Chinu stood strong, covered the exposed part with his school uniform and walked all the way home. After reaching his house holding the protruding intestine, he narrated the ordeal before his family members.

The family immediately contacted an ambulance. However, the ambulance had to be stationed almost 10 KM away from the village because there is no paved road connecting it. The villagers then took Chinu on a motorcycle to the ambulance in Jagmohan village, from where, he was taken to Badagarh health centre. He was later shifted to MKCG Medical Centre in Berhampur, where he underwent surgery at the paediatric surgery department.