11-YO Boy From Odisha's Ganjam Walks 5 KM Home With Intestines Protruding After Abdominal Injury In Accident
With no ambulance services available in his village, Chinu decided to walk back home after sustaining serious injury in an accident, reports Samir Kumar Acharya.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Berhampur: For most children, a five-km walk home from school in any terrain would be usually tiring. But for 11-year-old Chinu of Odisha's Ganjam district, it became a test of courage after a bicycle accident while he was enroute to school left his intestines protruding from his body. Knowing ambulance cannot reach him due to absence of proper roads, the Class V student, despite the serious injuries, covered nearly five kilometers on foot to reach home for help.
Sources said the boy is now recovering after undergoing surgery at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.
Chinu, the only son of Ranjita Mallik of Tanarjipalli village in Dharakot block of Ganjam district, met with accident on Tuesday while cycling to his school, located around five kilometers from his village.
In spite of the serious injury, Chinu stood strong, covered the exposed part with his school uniform and walked all the way home. After reaching his house holding the protruding intestine, he narrated the ordeal before his family members.
The family immediately contacted an ambulance. However, the ambulance had to be stationed almost 10 KM away from the village because there is no paved road connecting it. The villagers then took Chinu on a motorcycle to the ambulance in Jagmohan village, from where, he was taken to Badagarh health centre. He was later shifted to MKCG Medical Centre in Berhampur, where he underwent surgery at the paediatric surgery department.
Doctors at MKCG hospital said the boy is now healthy and recovering.
Meanwhile, the incident has highlighted the plight of the residents of Tanarjipalli due to poor road connectivity and lack of a school nearby.
The village school was closed three years ago, forcing children from Tanarjipalli to travel around five kilometers to attend classes in an upper primary school. As the school is located near the border of Ganjam and Gajapati districts, students from several surrounding areas also face difficulties in reaching the place due to poor connectivity.
"Lack of proper roads also creates problems during medical emergencies. Whenever anyone falls ill, we are forced to take them to the nearest health centre on a motorcycle or on a traditional stretcher, (locally referred to as a dola)," a villager said.
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