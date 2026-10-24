Boy Falls To Death After Being Chased by Monkeys In Telangana
The 12-year-old boy died after he fell down while fleeing a troop of monkeys at Vallapuram village in Suryapet district.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Nadigudem: A 12-year-old boy died after he fell down while fleeing a troop of monkeys at Vallapuram village in Suryapet district of Telangana on Friday.
According to villagers, Nishanth and his friend, Desagani Manender (11), were heading towards the village pond when the monkeys suddenly charged at them. Terrified at being chased, both boys began to run. While fleeing, Nishanth fell down and became unconscious. Seeing his friend lying on the ground, Manender began to scream, which scared off the monkeys, forcing them to retreat.
Two passers-by rushed Nishanth to a local doctor on their motorcycle. As the doctor was unavailable, they called an ambulance to take him to the government hospital in Khammam, but the 108 emergency medical staff confirmed that the boy had already passed away. The body was subsequently taken to the Kusumanchi Primary Health Centre for a post-mortem examination. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the village.
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