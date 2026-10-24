ETV Bharat / state

Boy Falls To Death After Being Chased by Monkeys In Telangana

Representational Image ( ETV Bharat )

Nadigudem: A 12-year-old boy died after he fell down while fleeing a troop of monkeys at Vallapuram village in Suryapet district of Telangana on Friday.

According to villagers, Nishanth and his friend, Desagani Manender (11), were heading towards the village pond when the monkeys suddenly charged at them. Terrified at being chased, both boys began to run. While fleeing, Nishanth fell down and became unconscious. Seeing his friend lying on the ground, Manender began to scream, which scared off the monkeys, forcing them to retreat.