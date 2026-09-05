Boy Drowns During Swimming Session At Famous Kolkata Club
Police said Sarip Ghosh (16), a Class 11 student, has been swimming for seven years. The family has questioned the club's role, reports Ayan Neogi.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
Kolkata: A 16-year-old boy drowned in the swimming pool of a reputed club in the Dhakuria area of Kolkata, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Sarip Ghosh, a Class 11 student who has been swimming for nearly seven years.
On Friday, Ghosh entered the pool for a practice session following his usual routine. However, the mishap occurred shortly after when he began to sink. It is not yet clear why he went underwater.
It is alleged that the situation went unnoticed for about 15 minutes, after which he was hurriedly pulled out of the water and rushed to a nearby private hospital. However, the best efforts of doctors proved futile, as he couldn't be resuscitated, a Kolkata police official said.
The body has already been sent for a post-mortem examination to get a clearer understanding of the exact cause of death, police said.
The family of the deceased questioned the role of the swimming pool authorities, and police are focusing on why the situation went unnoticed while the teenager remained submerged in the water for so long.
The Lake police station, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, is examining whether lifeguards or trained supervisory staff were present near the pool at the time and whether the incident was captured on CCTV cameras. "We are speaking with the swimming pool staff and examining the CCTV footage," an official said.
Police may also question the pool's security personnel, the staff responsible for surveillance, and those present at the spot.
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