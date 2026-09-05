ETV Bharat / state

Boy Drowns During Swimming Session At Famous Kolkata Club

Kolkata: A 16-year-old boy drowned in the swimming pool of a reputed club in the Dhakuria area of Kolkata, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Sarip Ghosh, a Class 11 student who has been swimming for nearly seven years.

On Friday, Ghosh entered the pool for a practice session following his usual routine. However, the mishap occurred shortly after when he began to sink. It is not yet clear why he went underwater.

It is alleged that the situation went unnoticed for about 15 minutes, after which he was hurriedly pulled out of the water and rushed to a nearby private hospital. However, the best efforts of doctors proved futile, as he couldn't be resuscitated, a Kolkata police official said.

The body has already been sent for a post-mortem examination to get a clearer understanding of the exact cause of death, police said.