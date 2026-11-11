ETV Bharat / state

Seven-Year-Old Boy Dragged On Road By Drunk Motorcyclist In Rajasthan's Jhalawar, Dies

Representational Picture ( ETV Bharat )

Jhalawar: A seven-year-old boy was killed after he was dragged on the road by a drunk motorcyclist while making a rangoli with his family members outside his house in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Teliakhedi village under the jurisdiction of the Raipur police station on Monday night. Both the child and the motorcyclist were injured and taken to the Primary Health Centre in Raipur.

After providing initial treatment, doctors referred them to the District Hospital due to the severity of their injuries. The boy died during treatment at the District Hospital while the motorcyclist remains hospitalised. A case has been registered against the accused, identified as Kamal, a resident of Bahadurpura, and investigations are underway, police said.