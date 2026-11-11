Seven-Year-Old Boy Dragged On Road By Drunk Motorcyclist In Rajasthan's Jhalawar, Dies
The family was making a rangoli outside their home when the motorcyclist grabbed the boy's hand and dragged him for some distance on road.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST
Jhalawar: A seven-year-old boy was killed after he was dragged on the road by a drunk motorcyclist while making a rangoli with his family members outside his house in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place in Teliakhedi village under the jurisdiction of the Raipur police station on Monday night. Both the child and the motorcyclist were injured and taken to the Primary Health Centre in Raipur.
After providing initial treatment, doctors referred them to the District Hospital due to the severity of their injuries. The boy died during treatment at the District Hospital while the motorcyclist remains hospitalised.
A case has been registered against the accused, identified as Kamal, a resident of Bahadurpura, and investigations are underway, police said.
Raipur Station House Officer (SHO) Mohanlal said, "The accused's in-laws reside in Teliakhedi village and he arrived at the scene on a motorcycle under the influence of alcohol. The boy's family has complained that they were making a rangoli outside their home when Kamal grabbed the boy's hand and dragged him for some distance."
Mohanlal said a case has been registered against the accused based on a complaint filed by the child's family. "The accused remains hospitalised; further legal action will be taken following his recovery and based on the findings of the investigation," the SHO added.
Also Read